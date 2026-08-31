Estonia beaten by Finland in basketball World Cup qualifier as Drell takes the hit

Estonia's FIBA World Cup qualifying hopes took a heavy blow on Sunday as they slumped to a 96-67 home defeat to Finland, just days after losing to Hungary away.

Star player Henri Drell even felt the need to apologize to the Estonian people and to take full responsibility for his own poor form.

The result left Estonia fifth (of six) in Group L with three wins, dropping to bottom place after Slovenia won Sunday. France lead the group with seven wins, followed by Finland (five wins), Hungary and Sweden (four each). The top three teams advance.

Estonia had entered the game needing a much stronger performance than Thursday's 85-67 defeat away in Hungary, where they committed 20 turnovers and struggled defensively. Head coach Heiko Rannula had called for better ball control and more physical defence, particularly against Lauri Markkanen.

On Saturday at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn, Estonia started brightly, taking a 10-2 lead and moving 34-26 ahead in the second quarter before the visitors fought back to lead 38-35 at halftime. The third quarter proved decisive, as Estonia's offense stalled and Finland pulled away with 8-0 and 11-3 runs to lead 66-46 heading into the final period. The visitors extended their lead in the fourth to win by 29 points.

Kristian Kullamäe (U-BT Cluj-Napoca) led Estonia with 15 points, with Kregor Hermet the only other Estonian to reach double figures (10). Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkane, though quiet early, finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Finland, while Olivier Nkamhoua (Barcelona) and Edon Maxhuni (BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque) added 18 each.

Estonia shot 37 percent from the field and 26 percent from three, while Finland shot 52 percent and 37 percent respectively. Finland won the rebounding battle 41-32 and committed just eight turnovers to Estonia's 14.

Forward Henri Drell (Neptūnas Klaipėda), who recorded just four points and four rebounds against Hungary and two points and three rebounds against Finland, with eight turnovers across the two games, did not hold back in his assessment.

"It all happened on the court and in my head. I'll be honest, I apologise to the Estonian people! I apologize to everyone! I fell well short of the mark. You can crucify me. This national team window... I take full responsibility for it," Drell told ERR.

"Maybe it was the timing of my form, maybe it was the nose injury. I could hide behind all those things, but I'm not going to do that. I played like shit and I take full responsibility for all of it. We had a system for the players, including me. I had to deliver, but I didn't deliver. So again, my fault! I take responsibility for it. Nobody else is to blame, the coaches are not to blame. Henri Drell is to blame."

Estonia's next game is in the next qualifying window but the team will need a significantly improved performance to stay in contention.

The FIBA world cup taks place August-September 2027.

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