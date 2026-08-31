Pioneering Estonian curling duo Kaldvee and Lill split after 11 years

The duo, who won silver at the 2024 World Championships and were named Estonian Team of the Year the same year, made history as the first Estonians to compete in mixed doubles curling at the Olympics, which they did in February this year at the at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

"We played together for 11 years — it's a very long and successful collaboration. We are both very proud of what we achieved," Lill told ERR. "The decision didn't come easily. We met several times and discussed what to do, as we always do after an Olympic cycle. This time we decided to go our separate ways, but we are both staying in curling."

Lill outlined just how extraordinary their sporting journey had been, starting from training in a Soviet-era munitions plant. "What we did is quite impossible — you come from an old Soviet rocket factory and make it to the Olympics," he said with emotion. "Against all the odds, we made it happen. I'm deeply proud of that."

Asked if he had any regrets, Lill said: "Every athlete feels they could have done better. We are ambitious people and always aimed high. We gave our maximum and achieved great results."

Lill will continue in the mixed doubles, partnering with Karoliine Kaare, his life partner. Kaldvee is to captain an all-new new Estonian women's team. "There were options — not too many, we are in Estonia after all," Lill joked. "With Karoliine, we decided it was worth trying. You never know how a new team will work, so we'll give our best and see what happens."

Kaldvee is at the helm of a young and talented women's team with Czech coach Jakub Bareš already on board. Lill was buoyant about the team's prospects. "Marie is Estonia's most experienced curler," he said. "She has captained the national team before. She will lead a young and talented team, preparing for the European Championships and the B‑division World Championships."

Lill and Karoliine Kaare. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"If I ever leave curling, I want the sport to be in a better place than when I started. It would be sad if we just walked away and didn't pass on what we've learned," he reflected.

The Lill-Kaare new sporting pairing's immediate goal is to qualify for the World Championships in January. "First we need to qualify from Estonia," Lill said. "November will see who gets to represent Estonia."

In an Instagram post, the duo wrote: "One chapter ends but the journey continues! From an old Soviet missile factory to the Olympics. Against all the odds, we made Estonian curling history."

Kaldvee and Lill placed 10th at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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