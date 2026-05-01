Estonian mixed curling pair out of world championships despite winning last match

Estonia's curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill's world championships have come to an end despite beating the Netherlands in Geneva.

Kaldvee and Lill, who represented Estonia at February's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, won their final Group A round robin match against The Netherlands 8-6. However, amid stiff competition from competing teams for the last spot to go through to the playoffs, the cumulative results were not enough for the Estonians.

The Estonians' World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Geneva got off to a bad start last weekend by losing 9-0 to Japan, and they also suffered painful defeats to China and Australia.

Wins over New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, France and Denmark however meant Kaldvee and Lill sat in fourth place in Group A going into the last round robin match. The top three in the group progress.

This meant to keep their hopes of advancing alive, Estonia would not only have to beat The Netherlands, also hope Sweden and Japan lose to France and Denmark respectively — the weakest teams in the group, with only one win apiece.

The Dutch pair of Lisenka Bomas and Wouter Gösgens, were 4:4 in the win-loss ratio before the Estonia game, though one of their victories was notably over Australia, the top ranked team worldwide and already through to the playoffs before Thursday's final matches.

On the Thursday against Holland, the fourth end proved decisive, where Estonia managed to score as many as five points. In all the other ends, neither team scored more than two points. The final end began with Estonia leading 7–6, and before Estonia's last stone, the situation was such that Estonia had already secured at least one point and was able to finish the game as winners.

This all came to nothing though: Sweden defeated France 15–6 and Japan overcame Denmark 12–3.

Japan and Sweden both recorded seven wins, one more than Estonia, and so went through alongside the Aussies.

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