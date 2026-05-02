Mai Narva rises to 32nd in world chess rankings

Estonia's top chess player Mai Narva saw her International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating given a boost after a strong performance in Iceland last month, rising to 32nd in the world.

Narva, 26, was 30th from 400 competitors, and third-highest woman placer, at the high-level tournament held in Reykjavik.

She earned one win and four draws against international grandmasters, achieved a tournament rating of 2,541, adding 18.5 points to her FIDE rating as a consequence.

With the fresh FIDE rankings published Friday, the Estonian has now reached a career-best 32nd place among women, while among European women chess players, she now ranks 12th.

The top spots are dominated by Chinese players: Hou Yifan, Lei Tingjie, Ju Wenjun, and Zhu Jiner.

The top-ranking man, and table topper overall, remains Norway's Magnus Carlsen with 2,840 points, followed by U.S. player Hikaru Nakamura (2,792) and Italian-American player Fabiano Caruana (2,788).

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