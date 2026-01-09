Ida-Viru County marks Paul Keres' 110th birthday with 2 memorial chess tournaments

This weekend, the 110th anniversary Estonian grandmaster Paul Keres' birth is being marked in his native Ida-Viru County with two memorial chess tournaments.

Speaking to ERR, Mayor of Narva Katri Raik emphasized Keres' special connection with the Estonian border town. Raik described Keres as the most famous native of the city, though he was only born in Narva due to unique circumstances related to World War I.

"His parents came to Narva from Pärnu, his father was a small merchant, and their house was not far away from where the monument to him is now," said Raik who is also a historian of the city.

This year's Keres anniversary celebrations include the return of a traditional memorial rapid chess tournament to Narva on Saturday January 10.

A second chess competition in honor of Keres will also be held on Sunday, January 11, in Narva-Jõesuu, where it has taken place for the past 15 years.

Mayor of Narva-Jõesuu Maxim Iljin confirmed that interest in the tournaments remains high.

"Our local chess players as well as participants from all over Estonia look forward to this tournament every year. For the second year in a row, we are holding it in Narva-Jõesuu, in the Noorus conference hall, and we are inviting everyone to participate," said Iljin. The competition was previously held in the nearby village of Olgina.

While the mayor of Narva, by her own admission, prefers checkers, Maxim Iljin participates in the Paul Keres Memorial Tournament every year.

Paul Keres (1916–1975) is one of Estonia's most famous chess players. During his career, he was a world-class grandmaster and contender for the world championship title on multiple occasions.

Keres was born in Narva during World War I and spent his childhood in Pärnu. Keres was one of the strongest chess players in the world in the mid-20th century and is considered one of the greatest to never become world champion.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!