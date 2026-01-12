X!

Skier Kristjan Ilves sixth before a home crowd at Otepää world cup event

News
Kristjan Ilves
Kristjan Ilves Source: Flawia Krawczyk
News

Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves put a worthy finishing touch on his home World Cup event in Otepää, taking sixth place in Sunday's Nordic combined competition.

Nordic combined involves both cross-country skiing and ski jumping stages.

On the final day of the Otepää World Cup round, the program featured a compact competition, in which not only the points scored on the jumping hill counted, but also the placing achieved, which determines the time gaps for the cross-country race.

The start list included 57 Nordic combined athletes, among them Estonians: Karel Pastarus (1), Ruubert Teder (2), Fred Gustavson (7) and Kristjan Ilves (43).

Ilves placed eighth both in Friday's mass-start competition and in Saturday's Gundersen-format event.

Then at Sunday morning's jumping round, Ilves put in an effort of 93 meters, taking 111.3 points, 12th-best result among all competitors, meaning the Estonian started the ski race 42 seconds behind leader Ryota Yamamoto.

"I think the training jumps at the start of the week are better," Ilves told ERR. "I guess I don't quite have the confidence in competitions to do it just as well. I get the job done more or less, but there's always a bit missing. I can't be satisfied with the jumping, but it's not terrible either."

On the ski course, Ilves quickly reached a pack of skiers which by the start of the third kilometer bad reduced the gap to the leaders to 25 seconds.

While they were unable to catch the World Cup overall leader, Ilves produced his best result of the weekend, finishing sixth at 21.7 seconds back.

Of other Estonians, Fred Gustavson came 49th on the jumping round, Karel Pastarus 53rd, and Ruubert Teder second-to-last in 54th. The trio were unable to pass competitors on the course: Gustavson (+3:19.5) finished 52nd, Teder (+3:23.8) 53rd, and Pastarus (+4:07.1) took 54th place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

City of Tartu considering subsidizing morning bus connections to Riga

19:50

Riigikogu MPs want special committee to investigate former police chiefs case

19:45

SDE MP: Gambling tax error means culture and sports lose out on additional revenue

19:35

University of Tartu researchers: People in Ida-Viru County want change

19:25

Estonian polar scientist: Research in Antarctica is extremely international

19:12

British DJ and producer Pete Tong to perform in Tallinn this February

18:58

Skier Kristjan Ilves sixth before a home crowd at Otepää world cup event

18:40

Rakvere marks 800th birthday with host of events in 2026

18:08

Analyst: Security experts miss the mark almost half the time

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

16:44

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo