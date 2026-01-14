US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

Flagship sports channel ESPN has placed Estonian center Henri Veesaar 26th in its NBA mock draft.

The actual NBA draft takes place in late June, after the playoffs.

The 26th draft pick would as things stand go to NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers. Veesaar plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

ESPN noted: "In his first season as a starter after transferring from Arizona, Veesaar has been quite valuable at North Carolina, making a consistent impact on the glass with legit 7-foot size, finishing well around the rim, flashing passing skills and making 51 percent of his 3s. It's a good mix of strengths for a rotational big man, although he's not a highly mobile defender and probably will need to play in drop coverage."

Veesaar, 21, from Tallinn, previously played for the Arizona Wildcats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!