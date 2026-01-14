X!

US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

News
Henri Veesaar (left) with teammate Caleb Wilson, who was 4th pick in the ESPN mock draft ranking.
Henri Veesaar (left) with teammate Caleb Wilson, who was 4th pick in the ESPN mock draft ranking. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Flagship sports channel ESPN has placed Estonian center Henri Veesaar 26th in its NBA mock draft.

The actual NBA draft takes place in late June, after the playoffs.
The 26th draft pick would as things stand go to NBA team the Cleveland Cavaliers. Veesaar plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

ESPN noted: "In his first season as a starter after transferring from Arizona, Veesaar has been quite valuable at North Carolina, making a consistent impact on the glass with legit 7-foot size, finishing well around the rim, flashing passing skills and making 51 percent of his 3s. It's a good mix of strengths for a rotational big man, although he's not a highly mobile defender and probably will need to play in drop coverage."

Veesaar, 21, from Tallinn, previously played for the Arizona Wildcats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:48

US sports channel ESPN puts Estonian basketball player 26th in mock NBA draft

15:44

e-Governance Academy: EU's aid to Cuba is the result of geopolitical struggle

15:22

Riigikogu to introduce new bill to amend exempting online casinos from tax Updated

14:59

Daniil Glinka out of Australian Open after losing round two qualifier

14:14

Former justice chancellor: Gambling tax incident result of systemic mistake

13:34

Estonian prime minister recommends parliament use AI to check bills

12:46

New UK ambassador to Estonia appointed

12:10

ERR in Ukraine: Sloviansk residents are no '5th column' awaiting Russian arrival

12:05

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

11:36

Estonia completes 110km of control line on eastern border

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

09:03

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia bans entry to 261 Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine war Updated

10:21

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

12.01

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

12.01

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

13.01

Warning signs installed at Ida-Viru beauty spot after near-catastrophic ice fall

13.01

Gallery: Nominees announced for Estonia's Press Photo of the Year awards

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo