X!

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

News
Kaarel Kasper Kõrge.
Kaarel Kasper Kõrge. Source: Tarmo Haud
News

Due to a system error, an Estonian skier's use of cocaine ahead of a competition went undetected until after he had retired, Delfi Sport wrote.

Traces of cocaine were found in a doping sample submitted by Kaarel Kasper Kõrge, a cross-country skier, in August 2024, but these were only found after he had retired from competition, and only published this week.

"I admit that the use of the substance occurred, at a party. It was a clear mistake. I was aware that it was a prohibited substance, and I understand that as an athlete I am responsible for my behavior at all times, regardless of the situation. I take responsibility for what happened and regret it," Kõrge, who has now relocated to Australia, commented on the matter.

Estonian Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (EADSE) lead investigator Remo Perli told Delfi the ADAMS system, the central database used by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is configured so that it automatically sends out notification of a positive test to all contacts entered into the system – both to us and to WADA personnel."

Perli noted that records show that when that notification should have been sent, on September 4, 2024, it did not reach either organization.

Four doping samples EADSE took in 2024 returned positive for banned substances, with the other three aside from Kõrge's being from bodybuilders Andrei Abrossimov and Regina Krukovskaja, who were hit with competition bans, and from an unnamed rower, whose explanation – that the substance were legal medications taken post-surgery and there not a doping case – EADSE accepted.

In addition to banned substances, banned practices include blood doping – removing a quantity of blood from an athlete and refrigerating it, before reintroducing it to the athlete's bloodstream shortly before competing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

17:17

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

16:46

Dentist disappears leaving dozens of customers who prepaid in the lurch

16:38

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

16:09

Extra-bright bolide meteor seen over Estonia, Latvia

15:50

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

15:35

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

15:35

TV mast which first brought television to Estonia's islands turns 60

15:18

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15:12

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

08:50

Niina Petrõkina takes the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships Updated

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo