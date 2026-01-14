Daniil Glinka out of Australian Open after losing round two qualifier

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka saw his run at the Australian Open come to an end in the second round of qualifying after losing 6:3, 6:0 to French player Luca van Assche.

Glinka, ranked just inside the top 200 worldwide after a successful 2025, had beaten another French player, Clement Tabur, in three sets in the opening round.

Van Assche is ranked by the ATP 34 places above Glinka, in 165th place.

While initially things were fairly even at 3:2 in the first set, Glinka was broken in game six. He was unable to capitalize on any of the three break points he was presented with in game nine. Assche duly took the set 6:3.

In the second set, Glinka struggled with his serve. That, plus a string of unforced errors, saw him lose the set six to nothing.

Estonia's second-highest-ranked men's player hit one ace to his opponent's four and committed two double faults through the match.

Van Assche next faces 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar (ATP No. 150) in round three of qualifying.

The result means both Estonian men who made it to qualifying at this year's Australian Open are out, after Mark Lajal lost to Italy's Francesco Passaro. Ingrid Neel remains the sole Estonian representative, in the women's doubles. She does not need to go through qualifying in Melbourne.

--

