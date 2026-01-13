X!

Golfer Richard Teder triumphs at the Turkish Amateur Open

Richard Teder.
Richard Teder. Source: Eesti Golfi Liit
Estonian national team golfer Richard Teder won the Turkish Amateur Open held near Antalya over the weekend.

Teder, 21, who came to prominence in the golfing world after making it to last year's British Open, set a new course record on the opening day in Turkey, with a round of 65 strokes (seven below par), three strokes fewer than the previous record. He continued at the same pace on day two, repeating his opening-day result.

Conditions at the Kaya Palazzo Golf Club were noticeably harder on the third and final day, reflected in the scores. Teder finished the day at two strokes over (74), but his lead over his closest competitors was already large enough that this did not put the win in jeopardy. His three-day total of 12 below par meant he was five strokes ahead of the second-place competitor.

"This week, the most important thing was always being in position off the tee, because the course was really, really narrow. On two of the three days there was wild wind, and on the final day, I had to cope with the toughest conditions I've played in so far in my life," Teder said post-match.

Struggles with putting made the record achievement even more striking.

"On the greens, I couldn't get the short putts to drop all week, so setting the course record and repeating it the next day was purely down to my driving and iron play," he noted.

The win means Teder also earned himself a spot at the DP World Tour event Turkish Airlines Open, late April to early May, at the National Golf Club in Belek.

"Overall, I'm definitely very satisfied, and the goal was to get that DPWT wild card, which I did. Now it's back to work and to sharpening my game even further," Teder said.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

