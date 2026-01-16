Coach: You can still run this winter, but adequate kit needed

The sub-zero temperatures experienced since the turn of the year need not spell an end to running, for those that do, but precautions need to be taken, one expert said.

Toomas Tarm, a running coach with the Sparta sportsclub, said when temperatures dip below -10C, as they have done regularly even during the day lately, while it is still fine for an easy pace run, any intervals work or other quality training needs to move indoors.

Speaking to "Terevisioon" Friday morning, Tarm said: "The current weather, minus ten degrees and strong wind, is only for the hardy when it comes to outdoor exercise. Light jogging is certainly viable, but for quality training I would already recommend moving indoors today."

Sometimes the colder temperatures are better, he noted, in that sidewalks and mostly unused cycle lanes can be a good surface to run on.

In any case, with large piles of snow already banked up, both due to snow clearing and a lack thereof, runners can't go everywhere in the way they can in the warmer months. "In winter you have to choose where you run," Tarm added.

Ice and wet snow or slush should also be avoided, and running shoes with a good grip are a must.

Snow being plowed on a Tartu street. Source: Ove Maidla

"When choosing clothing for exercise, the two most important things, especially in the Estonian climate, are that the clothing should block the wind and be breathable. Going running in a down jacket or grandma's wool sweater is not a good idea," Tarm added. "Layering is important. The jacket doesn't have to be thick, but it must stop the wind and be breathable."

For running in windier weather, Tarm recommended using a vest. "Your arms don't need as much coverage when running. A vest keeps the core warm. When exercising outdoors in sub-zero temperatures, wearing sports underwear is essential."

Tarm also advised against running with heavy duty mittens or alpine ski gloves on the hands. "A running glove is relatively light, and a proper running glove can handle running at minus ten degrees. If the temperature drops even lower, you should put on two pairs of gloves," Tarm said.

Another indispensable item is a balaclava-type neck gaiter, due to its versatility. "You can put a hat over the gaiter, then your neck is covered, and your ears are covered too. In really cold and windy weather, you can pull it up from below to cover your chin and cheeks too."

Current forecasts say the cold spell will continue into next week.

Those who know how to ski can get roughly the same, or even better, cardio-vascular benefits from cross-country skiing as they can from running, and still be outside.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!