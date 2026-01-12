X!

Daniil Glinka through to Australian Open qualifying round two, Mark Lajal out

News
Daniil Glinka.
Daniil Glinka. Source: cassisopenprovence.com
News

Estonia's tennis players saw mixed fortunes in qualifying for the Australian Open, which began early Monday Estonian time.

Top men's player Mark Lajal is out of the first Grand Slam of the year, but Daniil Glinka, who had a good season in 2025, won his first match.

This was the first time two Estonian men's players had been in qualifying for a Grand Slam since the restoration of independence.

Now ranked 196th in the world, Glinka, 25, faced Frenchman Clement Tabur, ranked just 10 spots below him. Tabur took the tightly contested opening set 7:5. In set two, Glinka earned an early break to go up 2:0, only for the Frenchman to level things at 3:3. The Estonian then raised his game, however, winning three consecutive games to take the set and force a decider.

In that decider, Glinka broke to lead 3:1, but Tabur again fought back to draw level. The players then held their serves, with Glinka ahead, until the Estonian secured his seventh break at 5:4 to seal the set and, with it, a 5:7, 6:3, 6:4 victory.

Glinka hit 12 aces and committed two double faults, while Tabur recorded two aces and four double faults. Glinka won 61 percent of points on his first serve (compared with Tabur's 67 percent) and 51 percent on his second serve (Tabur 36 percent). Glinka created 14 break points and converted half of them, while fending off eight of his opponent's 13 chances. The Estonian hit 26 winners and made 30 unforced errors; Tabur finished with 28 winners and 33 unforced errors.

Glinka will face 21-year-old Frenchman Luca van Assche (ATP 164), who defeated Tunisian Moez Echargui (ATP 134) in the opening round, in round two of qualifying.

Mark Lajal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Meanwhile, Lajal (ATP 149) faced Italy's Francesco Passaro, who he had beaten in qualifying at Wimbledon last year. Passaro won the first set 7:6 (4) and secured the only break of the second set at 4:4, going on to claim a 6:4 win.

Over the course of the 90-minute match, Lajal hit six aces and also committed five double faults, to Passaro's nine and zero. Lajal earned two break points and converted one of them, while Passaro converted two of five.

One other Estonian is competing in Melbourne, Ingrid Neel. As a doubles specialist, she has not had to go through qualifying for the women's doubles category.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:29

Valga County pony latest pet to fall victim to wolf attack

15:21

Finland releases ship held in Estonian–Finnish cable damage case

15:01

Right-to-repair rules push Estonians to rethink appliance fixes

14:29

Liisa Pakosta: Harsh punishments needed for drug traffickers

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

13:52

Daniil Glinka through to Australian Open qualifying round two, Mark Lajal out

13:16

ICDS chair: US actions show Russia can't come to all its allies' aid

12:39

Safe boxes latest tool rolled out to support kids' mental health

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

11:38

Minister: Estonia will have no smoke-belching oil shale power plants by 2035

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

07.01

Finnish Police seize cargo ship Fitburg suspected of breaking cables

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

11.01

Price of electricity to hit past few weeks' high on Monday

11.01

Legendary Kalamaja shopkeeper celebrates 90th birthday: It came so quickly!

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

07.01

Estonian volunteers struggling to protect Wikipedia from Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo