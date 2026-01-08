Skier Henry Sildaru through to Aspen slopestyle final

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru is through to the finals at the at the Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Aspen, Colorado, after delivering a strong performance in the slopestyle event.

Sildaru, 18, younger brother of Beijing Winter Olympics bronze medalist Kelly, posted 77.00 points on his first run and placed fourth, but made a small improvement on his second run to bag 79.25 points. While this did not improve his position, since the top eight qualified for the final, he was through anyway.

Overall, Sildaru placed 11th across both qualification groups.

Four competitors, from the U.S., Switzerland and New Zealand, broke the 90-point mark.

The final takes place on Friday, while the halfpipe competition is today, Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!