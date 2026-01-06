X!

Basketball player Kregor Hermet signs for top French team JDA Dijon

Estonia national team forward Kregor Hermet has signed for top French side JDA Dijon.

Hermet said via a club announcement: "It is a great honor for me to join JDA Dijon, as I know the club has high ambitions. Playing in the French league is a privilege and a fantastic opportunity to continue developing."

JDA Dijon confirmed the signing Monday. The contract lasts to the end of the current season and is to plug the gaps left by injuries to several key starters. "We had been looking for a frontcourt player for several weeks in a particularly difficult market situation, due to the limited number of available players and the intense competition at the moment," commented Dijon sporting director Fabien Romeyer.

"We do not want to take risks, knowing that this is our last chance to sign a player and that this player will sign with us until the end of the season," he went on, adding that "We were looking for a player who can mainly operate at the forward position but also handle the ball for a few minutes in the center role."

"That is why we chose Kregor Hermet. We know Kregor quite well, as we have been in contact with him for two years and from our meeting with the Kalev/Cramo team last year," Romeyer added, highlighting the Estonian's strong performances across different leagues.

"Being even more efficient this season, Kregor brings us excellent game intelligence, a real threat from distance, and a quick ability to adapt both technically and physically, having also played just last weekend. We are delighted to warmly welcome him to Dijon," the statement concluded.

The 28-year-old Hermet was on court for Kalev/Cramo in Saturday's Estonian–Latvian League game against VEF Riga, even as by that point it was already known that this would be, for the time being at least, his final game in the shirt of the Estonian champions.

Dijon have won six and lost eight games in the French Betclic Élite season so far, which currently puts them in a position to qualify for the playoffs. In the autumn, they also competed in the FIBA Europe Cup, but were eliminated in the group stage.

They are next in action on Saturday, when they host Nanterre.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

