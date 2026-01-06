ERR has the 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics covered

ERR will be broadcasting events from the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan–Cortina next month.

Over the course of the two and a half weeks the games run, ERR's three television channels, ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ along with the ERR Sport online portal, will offer a total of 150 hours of live broadcasts from Italy. The focus will be on Estonia's competitors.

Broadcasting starts Wednesday, February 4, ahead even of the grand opening ceremony, when Estonia's curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill first take to the ice.

The opening ceremony itself follows on Friday, February 6. ERR will be covering it.

A total of six ERR journalists will report events and be conducting interviews on site.

ERR Radio, as well as TV current affairs shows such as "Terevisioon" and "Ringvaade," will also bring all the latest from the games.

For those who cannot wait until February, ERR is this weekend turning its attention closer to home, to Otepää, where the Nordic combined World Cup stage starts on January 9. Over three days, viewers can follow the efforts of Kristjan Ilves and the world's top Nordic combined athletes on the ski jump and cross-country tracks via ETV, ETV2 and ERR's sports portal.

The Otepää World Cup stage begins on Friday at 1:30 p.m. with the women's mass-start cross-country race, with the men taking to the course just an hour later. The same day also features the women's and men's normal hill ski jumping competitions.

Saturday and Sunday begin with ski jumping and conclude with cross-country skiing. ETV and ETV2, along with the sports portal, will broadcast live from the Otepää World Cup.

Other highlights include the biathlon World Cup stages in Oberhof, Germany, starting Thursday, and the following stage in Ruhpolding, Germany, a week later, as well as the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield, England. ETV+ will air the broadcasts with Estonian-language commentary January 14-18, while live coverage of the women's and men's free programs will also be shown on ETV2.

Team Estonia is made up of 11 women and 12 men entrants in Milano-Cortina, competing in the biathlon, alpine skiing, speed skating, figure skating, curling and cross-country skiing. At the last winter games in Beijing in 2022, freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru took bronze in Women's slopestyle, bringing Estonia its first Winter Olympic medals since Vancouver 2010. The last gold medals came 20 years ago in Turin, when Kristina Šmigun, now a Reform Party MP, took two cross-country skiing golds in the Women's 15 km pursuit and Women's 10 km classical events, and Andrus Veerpalu achieved the same feat in the Men's 15 km classical.

