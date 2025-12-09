X!

Kids' drawings compete to become Team Estonia's 2026 Olympic mascot

European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina helped choose the finalists.
European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina helped choose the finalists.
Voting has begun for Estonia's 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascot, letting the public choose which child's drawing will accompany Team Estonia to Milano Cortina.

A total of 1,577 drawings were submitted to the mascot contest.

The jury selected 12 top entries across three age groups: 5–8, 9–12 and 13–16. All are now online, where the public can vote for their favorite.

The contest jury included European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina on behalf of Team Estonia's Olympic athletes and curler Kätlin Riidebach on behalf of Paralympic athletes.

"It's incredible how many kids drew mascots for our Olympic team and let their imaginations run free," Petrõkina said. Thanking everyone who participated, she added that all the submissions were "full of energy and good wishes," making it a challenge to pick favorites.

Impressed by the children's inventive designs, Riidebach noted that involving kids directly in the mascot contest is a "wonderful way to boost awareness of sports and the Olympic and Paralympic movements among youth."

The record number of entries shows these issues already matter to kids, parents and teachers alike. "When kids get a chance to contribute, the result is around 1,600 submissions," she said.

Riidebach also praised entries that connected the mascot to the Paralympic Games, noting it reflects how the Paralympics are continuing to gain visibility alongside the Olympics.

The public vote runs through December 12.

The winning design will be turned into a handcrafted mascot toy in Estonia, which will go to the contest winner and all athletes traveling the Milano Cortina Games.

Prizes will also be awarded to the top entry in each age group, and the most active class to participate will earn a special visit to the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum.

The Team Estonia mascot contest is being organized by the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum (ESOM), the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), the Estonian Paralympic Committee (EPK) and ERR's Lasteekraan.

The 2026 Winter Olympics run February 6–22, followed by the Paralympics March 6–15, in Milano Cortina.

--

Editor: Henrik Laever, Aili Vahtla

