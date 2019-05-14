Drawings submitted to the "Laulupidu 2069" drawing contest organized by ERR children's portal Lastejaam include all kinds of creative takes on Tallinn's iconic Song Festival Arch, among other details. A three-member jury preselected entries to advance in the contest on Tuesday.

The best entries submitted to the contest were chosen by ETV's Margus Saar, Sten Weidebaum of the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, and Maret Alango, head of the young children's choir category at the 2019 Song Festival. The final juried round is scheduled to take place next week.

"We were interested in seeing what children currently notice at the Song Festival," Weidebaum said. "It is clear that everyone remembers the big Song Festival Arch, but we wanted to see in the contest entries what things connected to the Song Festival speak to children. What was most important was that children could think about the essence of the Song Festival. Nobody expected them to know what will exist 50 years from now."

Based on the entries received, it appears as though children today picture the Song Festival still taking place under the arch at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn 50 years from now, when the festival celebrates its bicentennial.

Several drawings offered exciting new solutions for the traditional grounds, however, such as a new field where dancers can dance to live choral music, or an arch that can be adjusted in size to accommodate different numbers of performers.

Several submissions featured a rock band or even a choir of animals in lieu of human singers, while many also included aliens and robots both performing and in the audience. Some even envisioned the Song Festival taking place on another planet already.

Organizers of the drawing contest hope to announce the winners of each age group next week.

The double-jubilee XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival will take place in Tallinn from July 5-7.

