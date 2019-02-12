This summer will see a schedule jam packed with music in Estonia, with events ranging from the Estonian Song Festival to rock concerts by major international acts. Anyone who still doesn't have a ticket to the Metallica concert in Tartu or the Song Festival had better hurry, though, because tickets are going fast.

Speaking to ERR Menu, Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation communications manager Sten Weidebaum confirmed that interest in all performances of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival "My Fatherland is My Love" has been great, as evidenced by exceptional ticket sales.

Tickets to all three performances of the XX Dance Festival are all sold out or reserved, as are seated tickets to the main concert of the XXVII Song Festival. As of last week, however, there were still enough general admission tickets left for the latter.

"Those who cannot come to the Song or Dance Festival in person can still enjoy the Song and Dance Festival via TV or radio broadcast, because as always, ERR will be providing quality broadcasts of the jubilee event via its various radio stations and TV channels, via which our Song and Dance Festival will reach truly every last home in Estonia, and, via the internet, all over the world as well," Mr Weidebaum said.

Music-lovers have more to look forward to than the Song and Dance Festival, however; Tallinn and Tartu will also play host to a number of big-ticket rock concerts, as entertainment company Live Nation brings Sting, Bon Jovi and Metallica to Estonia this summer.

Tickets to the Sting concert at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall are just about sold out, according to concert organisers, and Metallica and Bon Jovi's respective outdoor concerts will see a combined over 100,000 fans, some one-third of which are travelling from abroad to see the major acts live.

"This summer's first big outdoor concert, Bon Jovi, will bring tens of thousands of concertgoers to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds," organisers said. "According to current numbers, Metallica has sold more tickets in Estonia and the Baltics than were sold for the Guns N' Roses, Rammstein or Robbie Willliams concerts in Tallinn."

Metallica's 18 July concert will take place at Raadi Airfield in Tartu, and according to organisers, the organisation of every such large-scale concert in Estonia is quite a risk. Nonetheless, a Live Nation representative continued, the city has previously already proven itself as a good place to organise a concert, adding that if the artists are good enough, the fans will come.

Folk, rock — and classical

This summer will also see Italian classical star Andrea Bocelli perform at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on 20 August, which also marks the Day of Restoration of Independence in Estonia.

Ticket sales to the concert have gone as well as expected, Monster Music CEO Tanel Samm said, with just standing-room only (SRO) and VIP tickets remaining. According to the organiser, interest in the concert indicates that interest in classical music remains high in Estonia. "It depends on the artist," he added, "But based on Andrea Bocelli we can indeed say that is the case."

