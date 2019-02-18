Independence day brings public transport diversions

Sunday, 24 February is Estonian independence day. Events on the day, particularly the open air concert taking place in central Tallinn on Sunday evening, will mean changes to regular public transport line stops, primarily to accommodate additional passenger traffic.

The concert, entitled ''Time Patterns'' (Aja Mustrid, in Estonian) runs from 18.30 EET to midnight on the Sunday, at the Theatre Square/Rävala Avenue/Iceland Square intersection.

Public transport will be reorganised as follows, according to a press release from the Tallinn City Government:

Trolleybus routes 1 and 3 will make a temporary stop at the Tõnismägi trolley bus stop.

Bus lines 3, 16, 17, 17A, 23, 31, 67, 42 and 54 will all make various detours in both directions around the vicinity of the concert; the main streets affected, through which the diverted public transport will mostly travel, are Gonsiori, Estonia Avenue, A. Laikmaa street, Rävala Avenue, Liivalaia Street and Juhkentali Street.

Additional bus stops for the above routes are to be installed for the duration of the concert, primarily at the 22/24/24A bus stop in Theatre Square, as well as outside the Olümpia Hotel on Liivalaia Street.

The concert itself will feature Estonian composer and musician Rein Rannap performing, together with singers Maarja-Liis Ilus, Ott Lepland and Kristjan Kannukene and the Vox Populi choir. Entry to the concert is free.

Estonian independence day as a national holiday would normally see an altered public transport timetable, but since it falls on a Sunday this year, the changes outside of the affected zone are not likely to be as noticeable. However, increased public transport usage can be expected throughout the day in central Tallinn, most notably in the vicinity of Freedom Square, when the annual military parade takes place on the Sunday morning.

The Sõuduplaanid site provides up-to-date public transport info, in English.