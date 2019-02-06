Use of Tallinn public transport increases by 10% in 2018

Compared with 2017, the public transport use of Tallinn's residents has increased by 10%, a survey carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS showed. It also indicated that 83% of Tallinners are satisfied with the way public transport is organised in Tallinn, while just 6.3% said they aren't happy with it.

Some 88% of residents who use Tallinn's public transport said they are happy with the trams, while 81% are happy with Tallinn's buses. The trolleybuses got less applause, but are still appreciated by more than half of their passengers, namely 59%.

Though the main effort at the moment is to develop Tallinn's tram network, investments are needed into buses and trolleybuses as well, Deniss Boroditš, CEO of Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), said. "For example, with the trolleybuses the lower satisfaction rate today is understandable, as the fleet of vehicles is older, but we're hoping to bring electric buses to Tallinn already in the next few years," he added.

Mr Boroditš also said that this year, the company will buy 100 new environmentally friendly gas buses and invest over a million euros into cleaning equipment to improve the condition of the buses.

Polls have been done on passenger satisfaction and numbers since 1999, with indicators on the increase throughout this decade. General satisfaction with public transport in the city, on a scale of 0-5, was 3.6 in 2010, above 4 points for the first time in 2015, and at a record 4.15 in 2018.