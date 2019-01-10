news

Centre wants to expand free public transport in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Centre envisions Tallinn's free public transport being extended to all Estonian residents, similar to the free public county bus lines elsewhere in the country.
Centre envisions Tallinn's free public transport being extended to all Estonian residents, similar to the free public county bus lines elsewhere in the country. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Public transport in Tallinn is currently free for all registered residents of the capital city. The coalition Centre Party, however, intends to expand free public transport in Tallinn to all Estonian residents, part of a broader effort to ultimately provide free transport throughout Estonia.

According to Centre Party board member Toomas Vitsut, the time has come to take the decisive step of expanding free public transport and, in addition to residents of the capital city, offer free public transport in Tallinn to all Estonian residents.

"The Centre Party's objective is to enable free public transport for all of Estonia's people both in Tallinn as well as other municipalities where free public transport is or will be provided," Mr Vitsut said.

If free public transport were made available to all Estonian residents, he continued, the state would need to establish a compensation mechanism for municipalities that decide to introduce free transport in order to compensate for foregone revenue. The state and local governments have to move forward in step and agree on the implementation of a unified free public transport system across Estonia, he added.

The issue is currently the most pressing in Tallinn, where the free public transport system rolled out in 2013 is only free of charge to registered residents of Tallinn. According to Mr Vitsut, providing free public transport to all would contribute to the support of those who work in Tallinn but live elsewhere as well as to the Estonian economy as a whole.

"Currently, many people who take public transport to work spend a significant portion of their wages on transport fares," he highlighted. "In the future, however, that expenditure would be eliminated. The taxpayer's money would reach where it is needed the most directly, and we would avoid any bureaucratic redistribution."

Not just in Tallinn

According to Mr Vitsut, however, the Centre Party considers important the active development of public transport in all of Estonia, not just in Tallinn.

"For this reason, the goal has been to develop the right to free transport throughout all of Estonia," he explained. "Passengers have supported free regional transport all over Estonia. Fighting it tends to end the same way it does with all progressive ideas — society will keep on developing, progressive ideas are adopted, and, after a while, even those who opposed them would prefer not to recall their [earlier] resistance."

To date, 11 of 15 counties across Estonia have adopted free regional public transport, with regional public transport centres in the remaining counties considering the initiative unnecessary.  In 2013, the City of Tallinn opted to promote the use of public transport, making it free of charge to registered city residents.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinnpublic transportfree public transportcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

08.01

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:21

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

17:49

Centre wants to expand free public transport in Estonia

17:20

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

16:38

Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

15:27

Irene Käosaar quits Estonia 200 following Monday's ad stunt

13:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus wins Foreign Ministry Culture Award

12:57

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

11:44

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10:40

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09:42

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity

09:01

State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: