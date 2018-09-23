Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

Tallinn City Government has provided an overview of the directions of development of accessibility in Estonia's capital city, according to which the city is placing a strong emphasis on improving the accessibility of Tallinn's public transport.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tõnis Mölder (Centre), the city's goal is to replace all public transport vehicles with low-floor vehicles, an effort being made in stages.

"Last year, Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) purchased 30 new diesel buses, 20 hybrid buses and 17 used buses, all of which are low-floor vehicles," he said. "Altogether 11 new short MAN buses entered service in 2017 on public transport routes serviced by MRP Linna Liinid, which are replacing diesel buses."

The deputy mayor said that in 2017-2018, altogether 20 trams were renovated, and by the end of the year, the share of low-floor rolling stock in Tallinn's public transport vehicles will be 87%, including 92% of buses, 100% of trolleys and 44% of trams.

"All of Tallinn's public transport vehicles have internal and external screens and an audio system," Mölder said. "Public transport vehicles will also be equipped with screens suitable for people with visual impairments and the elderly, and stops will be equipped with audio systems."

It is important that accessibility is ensured both at public transport stops, on sidewalks as well as at pedestrian crossings, Mölder stressed, adding that in the past two years, a total of 30 public transport stops have been equipped with real-time information screens, most of which have also been equipped with real-time audio systems meant to assist those with visual impairments.

The deputy mayor added that public transport stops naturally have to be accessible as well, in addition to being clearly marked and well-lit.

"We want to create a more accessible and obstacle-free environment for people with various needs," Mölder said. "Following the principles of an inclusive living environment is important, and accessibility must be ensured for everyone, including people with impaired mobility, vision or hearing, but also for parents of small children, the elderly and others."