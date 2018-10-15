Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

The board of Tallinn's public transportation company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) approved the company's 2019 investment plan, according to which it is to purchase 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million next year.

According to the investment strategy, all of the company's old diesel buses are to be replaced by city buses that run on natural gas.

TLT is to purchase a total of 60 full-length and 40 articulated buses, which will account for more than one fifth of TLT's rolling stock of 469 buses.

Another 200 new buses are to be purchased over the next five years, as a result of which buses running on natural gas will account for over 60% of the company's rolling stock by 2023.

The exact cost of the first 100 new buses will be determined in the course of a procurement, but are projected to cost €25 million.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!