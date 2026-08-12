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Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

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Tallinn's new trolleybuses.
Tallinn's new trolleybuses. Source: Ellen Rudi/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
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Tallinn's public transport company TLT has announced a procurement for the design of trolleybus infrastructure on Laagna tee, with trolleybuses expected to reach Lasnamäe in 2029, Postimees writes.

"The route will start where the old zoo used to be, at the city end of Laagna tee, and run all the way to the end of Laagna tee. New substations will be built along the route. Sites for them already exist, but the substations themselves need to be built. Some work had already been done there during the Soviet era, because a tram line was originally supposed to be built there," said Toomas Hirve, head of TLT's technical division.

The trolleybus route is planned to run to the Rahu tee site, where a layover area is already being designed. "The trolleybuses will be charged along Laagna tee and, if necessary, at the new Rahu tee site at the end of the route, where plug-in charging will also be available," Hirve added.

Trolleybuses traveling toward the city center will run on battery power along Gonsiori tänav and through the city center, with their next charge taking place either on Sõpruse puiestee or on the new line to be built on Paldiski maantee.

Under current plans, the Laagna tee line is expected to be completed by 2029. "By then, we are also planning a new trolleybus procurement to purchase another 60 trolleybuses. We currently have 40 trolleybuses, but the fleet should eventually total 100, meaning another 60 will be purchased," Hirve said.

City strategy documents have also floated the idea of smaller local routes in Lasnamäe that would act as feeders, bringing passengers to larger routes on Laagna tee, which TLT's new trolleybuses than can run on battery power for short distances should be able to accommodate, writes Postimees.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

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