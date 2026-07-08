X!

Veteran driver says new Tallinn trolleybus handles like a car

News
Sergei Gritšenko.
Sergei Gritšenko. Source: ERR/Kirke Ert
News

Driving a new trolleybus feels almost like driving a passenger car, and all necessary tasks can be done without leaving the cabin, Tallinn trolleybus driver Sergei Gritšenko said.

Gritšenko first sat behind the wheel of a trolleybus in 1979. He had just returned from military service and saw a notice that trolleybus drivers were needed, and he learned the profession in six months. "I worked as a trolleybus driver for a year and thought that secondary education wasn't enough, so I went to study further."

Over the years, Sergei worked in other fields, including as a bus driver, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought him back to driving trolleybuses.

According to him, driving a trolleybus used to be slightly more difficult than driving a bus. "In the past, you needed physical strength to operate a trolleybus. There were three heavy pedals and a heavy steering wheel. The trolley poles were also very heavy. Modern trolleybuses, however, are operated almost like a passenger car," he said.

The new trolleybuses still have trolley poles, but thanks to powerful batteries, they don't need to be used constantly. "We drive to the city center with the poles raised, then lower them, because there are many turns in the center and near Balti jaam, and it's much easier to drive that way," he explained. "Modern trolleybuses can travel quite a long distance on batteries alone. We can even complete the entire route without using the poles."

In addition, drivers no longer need to leave the cabin to raise fallen trolley poles. "If you do everything correctly, you won't have to leave the cabin at all," Gritšenko said.

He noted that training used to take six months, later three months, but today one can become a trolleybus driver in a single day.

Speaking about the challenges of the job, Gritšenko said the biggest problem remains homeless people who board the trolleybus simply to sleep and rest. "I go up to them and tell them off, even though by the rules we're not supposed to leave the cabin," he said.

"There are passengers who start arguing because we don't arrive on time during rush hour. But everyone drives in the bus lane — whoever feels like it. Sometimes you pull up to a stop and someone points at their watch. That's the nature of our work — you have to be able to communicate with all kinds of people and stay calm. In the days of the old trolleybuses, some people didn't intend to go anywhere at all. They boarded just to be rude to the driver."

Still, Gritšenko likes driving a trolleybus. "It is a bit more complicated than bus driving — but overall I enjoy working with people. All the professions I've had in my life have been connected with people. I like interacting with passengers, seeing people. It's not like sitting at a lathe; there's always something new and interesting happening."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Jevgenia Zõbina, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Ragnar Kaasik and Margus Kamlat

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Estonian minister warns NATO jets can't fly without national helicopter rescue capability

16:00

Business and experts see risks in tightening Estonia's alcohol policy

15:40

Security expert: Russia lacks capacity to expand war westward amid crippling air‑defense failures

15:18

July weather: Floods, waterspouts and giant hailstones

14:40

Estonian environmental groups say bird‑nesting‑season logging lacks oversight

14:22

Estonia spending 'almost 7%' of GDP on defense, prime minister says

14:20

Estonian director says new ZA/UM game dwarfs 'Lord of the Rings' in word count

14:10

Former Air Force chief: Going from air policing to defense yields clearer chain of command

14:10

NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission upgrades to air defense mission

13:53

Ingrit Malleus: Estonia's music culture could be much more innovative

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.07

Estonia gives Orthodox church 6 months to choose between God and the Kremlin

06.07

Attorney on Kerr Kriisa case: He could be looking at a decades-long prison sentence

06.07

Estonia avoids marketing cooler weather to foreign tourists

09:25

Estonia and Ukraine sign drone agreement Updated

07.07

Security officials: Russia has 'no concrete plan' to attack Baltic states, Poland

06.07

Government looking to hike alcohol excise duty, shorten selling hours

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

06.07

US troops have left Estonia for an unknown period of time

06.07

Speeding fines fall even before speed camera warning signs installed

08:02

Police arrest 2 suspected pimps in Estonia during international operation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo