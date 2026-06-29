X!

First Tallinn trolleybus lines to reopen in July

News
New škoda battery-powered trolleybus in Tallinn.
New škoda battery-powered trolleybus in Tallinn. Source: Ellen Rudi/Tallinn Strategy Center
News

Starting July 1, new battery-powered trolleybuses will begin serving passengers in Tallinn on routes 84 and 85. Beginning in August, they will also be introduced on routes 81, 83 and 72.

Tallinn's trolleybus routes will retain the route numbers used by the replacement bus services during the suspension of trolleybus operations: route 81 (Mustamäe–Kaubamaja), route 83 (Mustamäe–Kaubamaja), route 84 (Keskuse–Balti jaam), route 85 (Mustamäe–Balti jaam) and route 72 (Mustamäe–Kopli). Route 72 will also be extended to the Mustamäe State High School.

A total of 40 new Škoda battery-powered trolleybuses will be introduced, including 18 12-meter Škoda 32 Tr trolleybuses and 22 18-meter articulated Škoda 33 Tr trolleybuses. The new vehicles can travel up to 25 kilometers without using the overhead contact wire network.

All of the vehicles are low-floor models equipped with electric wheelchair ramps and wide doors. The two-axle trolleybuses can carry up to 69 passengers, while the articulated trolleybuses have a capacity of up to 120 passengers.

Trolleybus service was suspended in November 2024 because of the deteriorated condition of the trolley infrastructure and rolling stock, which required replacement. During the upgrade project, the overhead contact wire network on the Mustamäe corridor was reconstructed and the necessary infrastructure was built to support the new battery-powered trolleybuses. The previous overhead wire network in the city center was also removed, as the new trolleybuses will operate there on battery power.

The total cost of the trolleybus modernization project is €76.8 million, of which €51.9 million is being financed through the European Union's Modernization Fund.

Tallinn withdrew its trolleybuses from service in the fall of 2024 because they had deteriorated to the point that they likely would not have remained operational through the winter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Reform Party waiting for other forces to seize initiative in presidential pick

16:50

Study: Estonian residents are becoming increasingly non‑religious

16:40

Manor loses heritage status after rare murals destroyed

16:20

Estonia moves to curb textile and food waste through stricter producer rules

15:55

Adventure hotel developer: Estonian entrepreneurs do not take risks and choose lemonade over champagne

15:11

Research: Fear also causes Estonian women to alter their movements

14:48

First Tallinn trolleybus lines to reopen in July

14:30

Rescue Board: Most of last year's drowning victims were intoxicated

14:05

Estonia charges judo coach with sexual abuse of children under his care

13:42

Ivari Ilja: Are we talking about the real problems of Estonian opera culture?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:37

Estonian mobility unicorn Bolt reaches profit for the first time

28.06

Estonia's Baltic Defense Line section taking shape in Setomaa's forests

28.06

Tartu protesters rally against Swedish 'trash' in Estonian jails

28.06

German-Dutch Corps to take over Estonian, Latvian NATO forces on July 1

08:16

Estonian beaches' water quality trailing other EU countries

28.06

Tallinn City Government replacing trash cans across the capital

27.06

Estonia spared Europe's worst heat, but hotter days still ahead

27.06

Estonia's foreign minister says 'Masha and the Bear' is spreading Kremlin soft power

28.06

Tallinn's Hirvepark to recieve new lighting solution

27.06

Scott Diel: Estonia avoiding tough decisions in culture at the expense of artists

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo