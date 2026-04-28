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Tallinn to restore trolleybuses to Haabersti, expand service to Lasnamäe

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Tallinn's new trolleybuses.
Tallinn's new trolleybuses. Source: Ellen Rudi/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
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Tallinn city government ordered Tallinna Linnatransport this week to design new trolleybus infrastructure for Paldiski maantee and Laagna tee, aiming to restore service to Haabersti and expand into Lasnamäe by 2030.

The city government decided last year to exercise a contractual option to purchase 30 additional trolleybuses. These will join 40 battery-powered trolleybuses scheduled to arrive in Tallinn during the spring and summer.

According to Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse, the modernization of the network is a logical step. Jesse said the reopening of service is not limited to restoring old routes but moves toward creating new connections between city districts.

New infrastructure will be built on Paldiski maantee and on Laagna tee in Lasnamäe. A terminal stop and charging infrastructure are planned for Rahu tee, with completion set for 2030. Additionally, the city plans to procure 60 new trolleybuses between 2028 and 2030.

The total cost of developing the service is €76.8 million. The European Union Modernisation Fund will provide €51.9 million of that total.

This summer, trolleybuses will resume operations on five routes: Mustamäe–Tallinn City Center (routes 81 and 83), Mustamäe–Balti jaam (84 and 85), and Mustamäe–Kopli (72).

Until 2016, trolleybus route 6 operated between the city center and Haabersti, while route 7 ran between Balti jaam and Haabersti. Until 2000, route 8 also served the city center and Haabersti. Lasnamäe has never previously had trolleybus routes.

Joel Jesse. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In an interview with ERR in March, Jesse said the city is considering restoring lines in Õismäe and creating a line running to the end of the Lasnamäe canal.

The deputy mayor noted that five routes will start running this summer. He added that the city is working with the Ministry of Climate to obtain co-financing from the EU Modernisation Fund for the Paldiski maantee and Laagna tee projects.

Jesse also stated that creating a trolleybus line in Lasnamäe does not rule out the future construction of a tram line. A tram would approach Lasnamäe from the Kadriorg side via Narva maantee and eventually reach Rahu tee.

In the fall of 2024, Tallinn took its old trolleybuses out of service because their poor condition made them unlikely to survive another winter.

Planned trolleybus routes serving Haabersti and Lasnamäe. Source: Tallinn City Government

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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