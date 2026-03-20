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Tallinn unveils third phase of major bus network changes

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A city bus in Central Tallinn.
A city bus in Central Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn unveiled its third round of bus network changes, with routes in Mustamäe and Haabersti most affected, and is now seeking public feedback before finalizing the plan.

The third phase adjusts existing routes rather than adding new ones, merging some lines to improve district connections.

Buses number 1 and 14 will be merged, with the new number 1 route to run from Vana-Pääsküla to Viimsi, adding Risti and dropping Nurme and Raba stops from the old number 14 route.

Buses number 18 and 18A will likewise be merged, with the number 18 to run from Urda to Viru keskus.

In Haabersti, buses number 21 and 21B will be merged, with the new number 21 running between Landi and Viru keskus. The number 41 and 41B buses will also be merged, with the number 41 running from the northern tip of Kakumäe to Balti jaam via Vabaõhumuuseumi tee.

The number 21A bus will become the 22, rerouted to run from Väike-Õismäe to Vabaõhumuuseumi tee via Mõisa tänav, the northern end of Kakumäe, Vana-Rannamõisa tee and Rocca Al Mare School before returning to Väike-Õismäe.

The number 37 bus, previously Mustamäe–Zoo, will connect Kakumäe sadam and Mustamäe via Vana-Rannamõisa tee, Ehitajate tee, Tammsaare tee and Sõpruse puiestee.

The number 20 will be rerouted from Kadaka puiestee to Rehe tee and extended from its current terminus at the D-terminal to Viru keskus.

The 20A bus will become the number 19, running from Laagri to D-terminal via an adjusted route including Mäepealse tänav, Vilde tee, Tammsaare tee and Pärnu maantee via Tondi tänav.

Buses number 23 and 24 will see minor adjustments in Mustamäe, with the number 24 dropping Mäepealse as a stop but introducing articulated buses to the route.

The number 72 bus connecting Mustamäe and Põhja-Tallinn will be extended to connect Mustamäe High School and Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), part of a plan to reintroduce the number 9 trolley the bus route was established to cover.

The number 28 between Haabersti and Central Tallinn will no longer detour deep into Mustamäe, instead running along Kadaka tänav to Kristiine and Linnu tee. The number 65 and 48 buses connecting Lasnamäe and Pirita will also be merged, with the new 65 to be rerouted from Kloostrimetsa tee to Randvere tee.

The number 13 bus, linking Lasnamäe and Mustamäe, will be rerouted to Järvevana tee via Suur-Sõjamäe tänav, bypassing the heart of Ülemiste to improve travel times.

The second phase of Tallinn's city bus network changes was implemented in fall 2024.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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