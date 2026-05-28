X!

Viru Keskus offers to fund revamp of 'embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet' street

News
The stretch of sidewalk adjacent to the south entrance of the Viru Keskus. The mall has offered to pay for its revamp after the city government pulled out of an agreement to do so.
The stretch of sidewalk adjacent to the south entrance of the Viru Keskus. The mall has offered to pay for its revamp after the city government pulled out of an agreement to do so. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

A central Tallinn mall has proposed bearing the brunt of renovating a nearby stretch of sidewalk the mall's CEO has said is in dire need of improvement.

The sidewalk runs east-west, to the south of the mall itself and across the street from the Kaubamaja department store, including a section under a covered walkway which links the mall to the Kaubamaja.

Under a cooperation agreement signed last November between Viru Keskus and City of Tallinn, costs to revamp the Estonia pst sidewalk and cycle lane were to be split 75:25, with the larger part borne by the city.

The City of Tallinn withdrew from this agreement, estimated at around €350,000, last month.

Now, the mall has now suggested it cover the majority of the project's total cost itself, even though most of the area is public municipal land.

The sidewalk has a bike lane within it, but this is not very clearly marked and often sees pedestrians straying on to it, or cyclists straying on to the pedestrian zone. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"This is a great opportunity for the city to involve private-sector funding, complete the project more quickly, and improve public urban space while placing a smaller burden on the city budget. In other words, this is a win for the city," said Viru Keskus CEO Enn Parel.

Viru Keskus has already invested approximately €50,000 in preparing and designing the project, and now says it is reasonable to seek a solution that allows work to continue on the basis of what has already been done up to now, rather than rebooting the process later with even greater delays and likely higher costs.

ERR wrote in late April that the mall's representatives were stunned by the city government's decision to withdraw from the previous agreement and to ditch reconstructing the sidewalk adjacent to the shopping center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said at the time the site is not currently a priority for the city, as the project is primarily aesthetic rather than pressing.

However, Parel has now said the work is not a commercially decisive project for Viru Keskus either, and would not have any effect on mall visitor numbers or tenants' revenues; however, Parel said it was needed in a broader sense.

"Our business does not depend on whether the sidewalk next to the center remains as it is now or becomes a modern, safe, and green urban space," Parel went on, adding the overall impression central Tallinn leaves on residents and visitors is the important factor.

The sidewalk runs under the walkway linking the Viru Keskus to the Kaubamaja department store. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

In turn, this makes transforming the Estonia pst thoroughfare into a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly connecting hub in fact in line with the city's values, and not a mere face-lift.

Parel called April's decision by the city government to drop out of the project "deeply regrettable" and "frankly shocking," noting the zone in question is an embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet concrete field for the heart of Tallinn, where it is not safe for pedestrians or cyclists.

It emerged at last month's meeting between Järvan and representatives of Viru Keskus that the city had abandoned a project estimated to cost around €350,000. Järvan also stated that his impression from the meeting was that Viru Keskus was willing to increase its own contribution towards the project.

The Viru Keskus opened its doors in April 2004 and was built on an area of land which had been an open parking lot. There are also plans in place to refurbish the underground bus station below the mall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:09

Baltic states revisit plan to ditch seasonal clock changes

09:38

Experts: Russia does not have the strength for military escalation

09:30

A literary festival HeadRead kicks off in Tallinn

09:23

Viru Keskus offers to fund revamp of 'embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet' street

08:53

Mirjam Mõttus: We should not talk about having children as a financial risk

08:47

Former EDF chief questions delay in assigning Dutch-German corps to Baltics

27.05

Tallinn water bills to rise for households, fall for businesses

27.05

Belarusian, Ukrainian nationals detained as phone scam suspects

27.05

Margit Sutrop: The role of schools when answers come from AI

27.05

ERR in Ukraine: Drone operators' focus shifts from artillery to taking out Russian infantry

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.05

Security experts dismiss media speculation about Russian attack on Baltic states

26.05

GPS interference across the Baltic region is eroding satellite navigation reliability

26.05

Former Air Force chief: Most Ukrainian drones head toward their intended targets

27.05

Reuters: NATO planning to boost presence in the Baltic states

26.05

Estonians bracing for tougher economic times ahead, survey finds

27.05

Tallinn to renovate Lembitu Park and install smart lighting

26.05

Estonia planning to slow bank transfers in attempt to fight fraud epidemic

26.05

Tallinn wants taxis and electric cars to stop using bus lanes

26.05

FM: Russia makes 'false claims' about Baltics to distract from war crimes

27.05

Tallinn water bills to rise for households, fall for businesses

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo