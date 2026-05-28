Viru Keskus offers to fund revamp of 'embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet' street

A central Tallinn mall has proposed bearing the brunt of renovating a nearby stretch of sidewalk the mall's CEO has said is in dire need of improvement.

The sidewalk runs east-west, to the south of the mall itself and across the street from the Kaubamaja department store, including a section under a covered walkway which links the mall to the Kaubamaja.

Under a cooperation agreement signed last November between Viru Keskus and City of Tallinn, costs to revamp the Estonia pst sidewalk and cycle lane were to be split 75:25, with the larger part borne by the city.

The City of Tallinn withdrew from this agreement, estimated at around €350,000, last month.

Now, the mall has now suggested it cover the majority of the project's total cost itself, even though most of the area is public municipal land.

The sidewalk has a bike lane within it, but this is not very clearly marked and often sees pedestrians straying on to it, or cyclists straying on to the pedestrian zone. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"This is a great opportunity for the city to involve private-sector funding, complete the project more quickly, and improve public urban space while placing a smaller burden on the city budget. In other words, this is a win for the city," said Viru Keskus CEO Enn Parel.

Viru Keskus has already invested approximately €50,000 in preparing and designing the project, and now says it is reasonable to seek a solution that allows work to continue on the basis of what has already been done up to now, rather than rebooting the process later with even greater delays and likely higher costs.

ERR wrote in late April that the mall's representatives were stunned by the city government's decision to withdraw from the previous agreement and to ditch reconstructing the sidewalk adjacent to the shopping center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said at the time the site is not currently a priority for the city, as the project is primarily aesthetic rather than pressing.

However, Parel has now said the work is not a commercially decisive project for Viru Keskus either, and would not have any effect on mall visitor numbers or tenants' revenues; however, Parel said it was needed in a broader sense.

"Our business does not depend on whether the sidewalk next to the center remains as it is now or becomes a modern, safe, and green urban space," Parel went on, adding the overall impression central Tallinn leaves on residents and visitors is the important factor.

The sidewalk runs under the walkway linking the Viru Keskus to the Kaubamaja department store. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

In turn, this makes transforming the Estonia pst thoroughfare into a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly connecting hub in fact in line with the city's values, and not a mere face-lift.

Parel called April's decision by the city government to drop out of the project "deeply regrettable" and "frankly shocking," noting the zone in question is an embarrassingly outdated post-Soviet concrete field for the heart of Tallinn, where it is not safe for pedestrians or cyclists.

It emerged at last month's meeting between Järvan and representatives of Viru Keskus that the city had abandoned a project estimated to cost around €350,000. Järvan also stated that his impression from the meeting was that Viru Keskus was willing to increase its own contribution towards the project.

The Viru Keskus opened its doors in April 2004 and was built on an area of land which had been an open parking lot. There are also plans in place to refurbish the underground bus station below the mall.

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