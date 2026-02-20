X!

Gallery: Estonia's 2025 Press Photo of the Year announced in Tallinn

The winners of Estonia's 2025 press photos of the year have been announced. All the winning photos can now be seen in an exhibition at Tallinn's Viru Keskus Mall.

The winner of 2025's Estonian Press Photo of the Year award has gone to Stanislav Moškov from Õhtuleht for his work "Nuns in Action," which was also the winning entry in the best news photo category.

The photo shows Abbess Filareta. "Look at those eyes and that gaze – they speak for themselves," Moškov said of his winning image.

Moškov also won the award in the best news photo category with the same image.

The award for best portrait photo went to Mailiis Ollino from Pärnu Postimees for her work "Fishing Well." In the photo, the beautiful winter weather in the middle of the week had attracted hundreds of fishers to the ice on the Pärnu River to cast their lines.

In the sports category, the jury selected Postimees photographer Mihkel Maripuu's photo "Every ending is a new beginning" as the best. Wrestler Epp Mäe fought back tears as she left her wrestling boots on the mat and announced to journalists that she was ending her athletic career and expecting a child.

The winning photo in the portrait category was "Portrait of a Russian soldier fighting on the side of Ukraine," by Kiur Kaasik from Delfi Media.

The nominees were selected by a jury representing the Estonian Association of Press Photographers (EPFL) and the Estonian Media Business Association (EML) in cooperation with Canon and Overall Pro Shop.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

