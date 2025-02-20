X!

Gallery: Estonian Press Photo of the Year awards announced in Tallinn

News
Estonian Press Photo of the Year awards.
Open gallery
42 photos
News

On Thursday, an exhibition of the best Estonian press photos from 2024 opened at Viru Keskus in Tallinn. The winners of the annual awards for photo of the year were also announced.

A total of 726 entries were received, with photos were nominated in four different categories: news, nature, portrait and sport.

The Press Photo of the Year 2024 award was won by Erik Prozes from Postimees with his photo series "A view we no longer have." The same series also won Prozes the award for the best nature photo.

The sea view from Tallinn's highly-valued Pirita area. Over a 14-month period (July 2023 to September 2024), I documented how, despite the opposition of local residents, luxury apartment blocks are being built between the promenade and Pirita tee, obscuring the expansive view of the sea.

Until January 2024, I was able to take photos from exactly the same spot in the green area where I took the first photo, but soon boundary fences were erected around the future construction site. Excavators and cranes arrived. I stepped back a few dozen meters, trying to maintain as similar a shot as possible. Within a year, the construction zone had been extended further and I retreated with my camera. As time went on, the further away I had to be to take pictures and the uglier the view became. By September 2024, the walls had risen to 2-3 stories and the view of the sea disappeared.

"There are always a limited number of of places on the front," says developer Liven AS, in its advertisements for sea-view apartments there, with the larger ones fetching prices of over €1 million.

"A speck of hope in a sea of black." Source: Kiur Kaasik / Delfi Meedia

The winner of the 2024 News Photo of the Year was Delfi Media photographer Kiur Kaasik's work "A Speck of Hope in a Sea of Black,", in which a Georgian woman stands in front of hundreds of police officers in the center of Tbilisi, holding the flags of the European Union and Georgia. The people want Europe, but the country's oligarchic leaders want Russia.

The award for Sports Photo of the Year went to Õhtuleht's Maria Kilk for the series "Rakvere's most anticipated sporting event."

Rakvere Underground Fight Night is one of the most interesting sporting events in Lääne-Viru County. Now in its third year, the event attracts a packed audience. The competition is tense and adrenaline-filled.

"Time lost to the family." Source: Andras Kralla / Äripäev

Andras Kralla from Äripäev won the best portrait photo award with his photo "Time lost to the family."

Siiri Lahe, who drove for Estonian Cell for twelve years, did not have her last contract with her employer renewed because she decided she wanted to devote the time she used to spend driving 60,000 km a year to her family instead.

An exhibition of the Estonian Press Photos of the year opened on Thursday at Viru Keskus in Tallinn. From the beginning of March, the best press photos from 2024 will be on display in Tartu, Narva, Pärnu, Rakvere, Jõhvi and elsewhere in Estonia.

The book "Estonian Press Photo 2025" was also launched on Thursday, and an online book published too.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nae, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Miinisadam dredging work caused two pollution spills

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19:39

Gallery: Estonian Press Photo of the Year awards announced in Tallinn

19:20

Number of international students in Estonia has fallen since 2019

18:39

Construction of new 30-story high-rise to begin in downtown Tallinn

18:04

Estonian Refugee Council calls for donations on 3rd anniversary of Russia's full-scale war

17:25

Defense, prime minister reject Trump's criticism of Ukraine

16:55

EKI: Language model developers not interested in Estonian language corpus

16:28

Museum guide reveals Tartu's most gruesome murder sites

16:17

Construction begins at Gonsiori-Vesivärava intersection on February 25

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

19:52

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

15:21

Motorcyclist left with 20 broken bones exposes Estonia's road safety crisis

09:55

Ministry memo: Government misled the public over offshore wind farms cost

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo