Nominees for 2024's best Estonian press photo awards announced

On Monday, a jury representing the Estonian Association of Press Photographers (EPFL) and the Estonian Media Business Association (EML) in cooperation with Canon and Overall Pro Shop, announced the nominees for Estonia's best press photos of 2024. The winners of the awards will be revealed in February.

A total of 726 entries were received, with photos were nominated in four different categories: news, nature, portrait and sport. The winners will be announced at the opening of the annual press photo exhibition on February 20, at Viru Keskus in Talllinn.

News

"A step towards a bright ministerial future" Source: Eero Vabamägi / Postimees

Newly-elected minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) is on his way to the ministry as outgoing finance minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) returns to the Riigikogu.

"Gas." Source: Erki Pärnaku / Õhtuleht

Due to a chain failure on the Pärnu to Ikla highway, LNG (liquified natural gas) tanks began leaking. The site of the accident was closed for a long time after.

"A speck of hope in a sea of black." Source: Kiur Kaasik / Delfi Meedia

A Georgian woman stands in front of hundreds of police officers in the center of Tbilisi, holding the flags of the European Union and Georgia. The people want Europe, but the country's leaders want Russia.

Nature

"Over the shimmering water." Source: Madis Veltman / Postimees

A small boat leaked fuel in Pirita marina. The pollution spread upstream along the Pirita River due to wind.

"Catharsis guaranteed." Source: Maria Kilk/ Õhtuleht

Florian Wahl, who captured the hearts of Estonians with his song "Mu vend on lesbi," has become one of the most popular artists in the country.

" A view we no longer have." Source: Erik Prozes / Postimees

The sea view from Tallinn's highly-valued Pirita area. Over a 14-month period (July 2023 to September 2024), I documented how, despite the opposition of local residents, luxury apartment blocks are being built between the promenade and Pirita tee, obscuring the expansive view of the sea.

Until January 2024, I was able to take photos from exactly the same spot in the green area where I took the first photo, but soon boundary fences were erected around the future construction site. Excavators and cranes arrived. I stepped back a few dozen meters, trying to maintain as similar a shot as possible. Within a year, the construction zone had been extended further and I retreated with my camera. As time went on, the further away I had to be to take pictures and the uglier the view became. By September 2024, the walls had risen to 2-3 stories and the view of the sea disappeared.

"There are always a limited number of of places on the front," says developer Liven AS, in its advertisements for sea-view apartments there, with the larger ones fetching prices of over €1 million.

Portraits

"On the way to becoming one of the five most expensive countries in Europe." Source: Mihkel Maripuu / Postimees

Prices in Estonia have increased at the fastest rate in the European Union over the past twelve years. According to Eurostat, footwear prices are among the most expensive in Europe.

Peeter Raudsepp, director of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research, which has been criticized by state leaders for its views, tried on the most expensive pair of men's shoes in Tallinn's Kaubamaja, priced €579.99.

"Time lost to the family." Source: Andras Kralla / Äripäev

Siiri Lahe, who drove for Estonian Cell for twelve years, did not have her last contract with her employer renewed because she decided she wanted to devote the time she used to spend driving 60,000 km a year to her family instead.

"Lawyer in major criminal case suffers heart attack and resigns" Source: Liis Treimann / Äripäev

A year ago, Andres Simson, a lawyer who has represented defendants in almost all of the biggest criminal cases in Estonia, saw his health suffer so much, that he decided to leave the role this summer and take a much calmer approach to life.

Andres Simson says the anxiety he used to feel about the working day has now disappeared.

Sport

"Bikini Contest." Source: Tairo Lutter / Postimees

Women in bikinis at the Estonian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships. November 16, 2024, Rakvere, Estonia.

"The beauty and power of nature combined with modern elite sport." Source: Timo Anis

2024 World Rally Champions Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe's car jumping in the background at Rally Kenya from a unique perspective.

"Rakvere's most anticipated sporting event." Source: Maria Kilk / Õhtuleht

Rakvere Underground Fight Night is one of the most interesting sporting events in Lääne-Viru County. Now in its third year, the event attracts a packed audience. The competition is tense and adrenaline-filled.

