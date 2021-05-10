Gallery: Press photo exhibition opened at Viru Keskus

On Monday, an exhibition of the best press photos of the year was opened at Viru Keskus in Tallinn. The exhibition will be available until May 23.

The winning pieces of the 2020 photo awards and a selection of participating photos at the press photo contest have been made available to the public, including 2020's best news photo series by Äripäev photo reporter Liis Treimann called "Teine laine" ("The second wave"). The photo series was captured in the intensive care units of Ida-Viru County hospitals, the heart of Estonia's battle with the coronavirus in December.

After the exhibition is moved from Viru Keskus, it will also travel to Tartu, Narva, Pärnu, Rakvere, Jõhvi, Võru and other places in Estonia.

