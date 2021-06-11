Gallery: Architecture museum celebrates 30th anniversary with exhibition

On Thursday, the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn opened an exhibition in the Rotermann salt storage building called "The Houses That We Need" to celebrate the museum's 30th anniversary.

16 architects and artists were invited to take part in the museum's 30th anniversary exhibition and were asked to design a notional house with the aim of ensuring a more beautiful, secure and peaceful future on planet Earth. "We have not heard from any architect-visionaries for a long time, so we gave them the task of just dreaming," said museum director Triin Ojari.

"The title can be seen both as a serious affirmation that (ever) new houses are necessary, while also doubting whether the houses are needed or whether those that are offered are really necessary. Fantasies cannot be commissioned, they are born when our inner fascination and the outer world clash; we wanted to capture this creative moment and exhibit it," Ojari opined.

Taking part in the exhibition are Anna-Liisa Unt, The School of Architecture, b210, Elina Liiva and Helena Rummo, Johanna Jõekalda and Artur Staškevitš, Kadarik Tüür Architects, KUIDAS, Leonhard Lapin, LLRRLLRR, Margit Mutso and Inke-Brett Eek, molumba, PART, Raoul Kurvitz, and Stuudio Tallinn.

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue, where animal ecologist Tuul Sepp and architect Kalle Komissarov also discuss the same topic. The curator of "The Houses That We Need" is Jarmo Kauge, interior designers are Eva Kedelauk and Kristel Niisuke and Margus Tamm provided graphic designs.

The exhibition is open until November 21.

