Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival postponed to August

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) which was supposed to take place in June, has been postponed to August. In June, meanwhile, a reduced program can be seen. The festival proper will take place on August 13-15.

"Unfortunately we have decided to postpone the festival," the manager of HÕFF, Helmut Jänes said. Jänes says that the infection danger level is still high to be organizing a fully-valued festival. "One thing is opening the cinemas, another thing is organizing a major festival, where the restrictions still don't allow unveiling the HÕFF phenomenon - the life during the film screenings and the great atmosphere."

He expressed hope that by the end of summer, a large number of people will have already been vaccinated, and the situation is stabilizing, which gives a chance to organize evening seances safely.

During August 13-15, 30 horror, fiction and action films can be seen in the Haapsalu culture center.

The festival also introduces the days dedicated to the symbolic, most famous Estonian apparition - Valge Daam (the White Lady) taking place from August 20-22.

From June 4 to 13, a short European horror and fantasy film competition can be looked into through the web cinema.

A small selection of feature films will screen on the online cinema on these dates, and exhibitions dedicated to Stanislaw Lem's 100th birthday will be opened in Haapsalu and children who participated in the robotics competition organized by the Innovation Center's Innokas Robotics Center will be awarded.

The Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival has been postponed twice this year. It was originally scheduled to take place from April 30 to 2 May 2.

--

