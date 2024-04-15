Participants announced for European short film competition in Haapsalu

Seven movies are set to compete in the prestigious Méliès D'Argent Short Film Competition at this year's Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF).

The winner in Haapsalu will then have e a chance of winning the coveted Méliès d'Or prize, which is handed out by the Méliès International Festivals Federation (MIFF).

Among this year's nominees at HÕFF are Nina Gantz's animated comedy "Wander to Wonder," Craig Williams' wacky folk-horror "The Wyrm of Belch Pen Barras" and Tomas Palomb's experimental horror film "The Cost of Flesh."

"Juggernaut" by Italian duo Daniele and Emmanuele Ricci, "Solstice-5" by French director Paul Chadeisson, British director Faye Jackson's horror "Ten of Swords" and "154" from Italian directors Andrea Sbarbaro and Riccardo Copreni are also in the running for the award.

The short films will be judged by a select panel of experts including Dutch director Niels Bourgonje, who won the Silver Méliès at the 2023 HIFF for his film "Barrier," American artist and filmmaker Scott Clifford Evans, screenwriter Livia Ulman, as well as movie director and producer Rain Rannu.

As is tradition, the competition program is complemented by the World Short Films program. This year, seven short films will be screened.

The 2024 Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival takes place from April 26-28.

More information about the festival is available here.

