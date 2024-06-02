Haapsalu to skip parking enforcement service this summer

News
A street in Haapsalu's Old Town.
A street in Haapsalu's Old Town. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Last summer, Haapsalu city government piloted a project in which it hired a parking enforcement service for a couple of busier weekends in the Western Estonian coastal resort town. This year, however, the city will be passing on hiring the service again.

Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu said that this decision was not made based on financial factors, as the city didn't pay anything out of pocket for the service; rather, the service provider retained collected fines as payment.

According to Mäesalu, parking habits showed signs of improvement toward the end of last summer, and now the plan is to see whether drivers themselves will heed the city's no parking signs.

Parking enforcement services hired by the city last year marked the first more serious attempt to get parking-related problems under control in Haapsalu's Old Town.

Even so, the deputy mayor didn't rule out the possibility of the city bringing back parking enforcement services in the future, adding that the city would see how things go during events going on in June.

"And if we still see things going back to how they were prior to [when parking enforcement was implemented], then we may still revisit the issue in July," Mäesalu said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Haapsalu to skip parking enforcement service this summer

11:34

Gallery: First Estonian-supported family group home opened in Ukraine

10:17

Atlas of the unknown: Tartu scientists study 'dark matter' of protein universe

01.06

S&P downgrades Estonia's long-term credit rating to 'A+'

01.06

Reform councilor steps down from Tallinn committee straight after being elected

01.06

Estonia's next EU commissioner may pick compatriot as chef de cabinet

01.06

No evidence Estonian state monitoring Russian dissidents via Israeli-made spyware

01.06

MTA seeking greater oversight over commercial banks' cashflow

01.06

Act accelerating offshore wind farm development passes at Riigikogu

01.06

Ministry submits bill to define research institutions more clearly

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

01.06

S&P downgrades Estonia's long-term credit rating to 'A+'

01.06

No evidence Estonian state monitoring Russian dissidents via Israeli-made spyware

01.06

Eesti 200 throws Züleyxa Izmailova out of party

31.05

Coliform bacteria found in Tartu drinking water, serious contamination prevented

01.06

Expert: Proposed UK alternative to military service may work in Estonia too

01.06

Izmailova: Eesti 200 has a surprising management style

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo