Haapsalu to skip parking enforcement service this summer

Last summer, Haapsalu city government piloted a project in which it hired a parking enforcement service for a couple of busier weekends in the Western Estonian coastal resort town. This year, however, the city will be passing on hiring the service again.

Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu said that this decision was not made based on financial factors, as the city didn't pay anything out of pocket for the service; rather, the service provider retained collected fines as payment.

According to Mäesalu, parking habits showed signs of improvement toward the end of last summer, and now the plan is to see whether drivers themselves will heed the city's no parking signs.

Parking enforcement services hired by the city last year marked the first more serious attempt to get parking-related problems under control in Haapsalu's Old Town.

Even so, the deputy mayor didn't rule out the possibility of the city bringing back parking enforcement services in the future, adding that the city would see how things go during events going on in June.

"And if we still see things going back to how they were prior to [when parking enforcement was implemented], then we may still revisit the issue in July," Mäesalu said.

