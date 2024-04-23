Haapsalu raises thousands for rescue truck to send to Ukraine

News
Fire truck donated by the City of Haapsalu to Uman, Ukraine.
Fire truck donated by the City of Haapsalu to Uman, Ukraine. Source: ERR
News

Thanks to money raised from donations, a fire truck featuring a raisable basket will be sent by the City of Haapsalu and Haapsalu Rotary Club to Uman in Ukraine. The fire truck will be part of the sixth aid package Haapsalu has sent to support its Ukrainian twin city so far.

There is a specific reason why the City of Haapsalu is donating a rescue truck with a raisable basket. Last year, shortly after Haapsalu' sent its last aid shipment, an apartment building in Uman was hit in a Russian missile attack.

"There were more than twenty people killed, and quite a few were children. Their concern was that they didn't have an evacuation vehicle like this in the vicinity and maybe if they had, it would have saved  either saved a few lives or reduced the damage," said Mayor of Haapsalu Urmas Sukles.

With the help of the Haapsalu Rotary Club, they managed to find a second-hand rescue truck with a raisable basket that was up for auction in Sweden. It cost around €20,000 to buy. However, there was a considerable amount of bureaucratic hassle involved to get the car to Estonia, as initially it was only for sale in Sweden.

"Once the auction was won, it took five months of correspondence and then finally we managed to get it to Estonia a month ago," said Haapsalu Rotary Club member Jaanus Arnover.

At first the vehicle was in Tallinn, where it was serviced. On Monday the machine eventually arrived in Haapsalu. In addition to the fire truck, other necessities will also be sent from Haapsalu to support its twin city in Ukraine.

"The neurology hospital is donating diapers, while the Rannarootsi and Karjamõisa meat companies are donating canned food. This week there is a collection among the Haapsalu commissioners, and the City of Haapsalu is putting in some more money. We are also buying kitchen equipment. The reason is that Uman is in the middle of Ukraine and they have somewhere in the region of 30,000 refugees who have come and stayed there," Sukles said.

To fund the sixth aid shipment from Haapsalu to its Ukrainian twin city, around €15,000 was raised in donations. The rescue truck will set off from Estonia for Ukraine on Friday, with the rest of the aid consignment to follow on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:08

Climate minister took part in 1 government press conference over last year

18:23

Haapsalu raises thousands for rescue truck to send to Ukraine

17:26

Land Board: New apartment prices in Tallinn up 14 percent on year

16:48

Foreign ministry summons Iran's chargé d'affaires over release of Estonian citizen

16:34

Foresight Center: Price spikes see people take charge of electricity use

16:02

Kuremäe Convent: Estonia must negotiate with Moscow

15:55

Mart Laar: We need to admit things are bad and stop blaming the world

15:20

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk splits Olympic preparations across four countries

14:51

Open House festival provides rare glimpses inside unique Tartu landmarks

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

08:26

Critics say considerable part of state support benefitting the wealthy in Estonia

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo