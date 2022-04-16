Haapsalu children make sunflowers to raise money for Ukraine

Children in Haapsalu are making and selling artificial sunflowers to raise money for charity and support Ukrainian refugee children living in the city.

Several youth and hobby clubs are taking part in the initiative and the flowers will be sold at the end of the month. The sunflower is Ukraine's national flower.

Art teacher Tiiu Randmann-Mihkla came up with the idea and told ETV the sale is "interesting" because people can buy the fake flowers but they will not get to take them home. "They will form an installation," she said.

The sunflowers are made from wood and plastic. After the head is attached to a stick, the yellow petals are glued around it.

Randmann-Mihkla said more details of the sale will be released next week.

