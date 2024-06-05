'Settle in Estonia' program offers free language courses for Ukrainian refugees

The Settle in Estonia adaptation program provides Estonian language courses for people of different language levels and legal status who have arrived in Estonia in the last five years.

There are around 4,000 student places available for refugees to learn Estonian until the end of 2024, divided between people receiving temporary and international protection.

Enrollment is open for A1 level courses for temporary protection recipients, with around 1,600 student places available for the autumn semester. These are the last places at beginner level for this year.

In addition, a total of 1,200 student places will be offered to beneficiaries of temporary protection until the beginning of next year in advanced A2 and B1 level courses.

Language course. Source: Integration Foundation

In the coming weeks, new A1–B1 language courses for those under international protection will open for enrollment. The courses will begin in August and end in the fall.

This year, the Settle in Estonia national adaptation program offers a total of 580 beneficiaries of international protection the opportunity to learn Estonian at levels A1, A2, and B1.

Britta Saks, head of adaptation, said that both beginners and advanced learners of Estonian are welcome to attend the free language courses. Tallinn and other locations throughout Estonia offer both online and in-person courses.

On average, it takes four months for beginners to reach the A1 level, and slightly longer for advanced learners – six months to reach A2 and eight months to reach B1.

The "Settle in Estonia" adaptation program. Source: Integration Foundation

"We are currently offering courses for people who have arrived in Estonia as migrants, for example, people who have come here to work or study and their family members, as well as for war refugees who are obliged by the Estonian state to acquire basic Estonian language skills. This applies in particular to war refugees from Ukraine who have been granted temporary protection status, but also to all beneficiaries of international protection," Saks said.

A course for one level can only be attended for free once, she added.

In order to sign up for courses, you need to create an account on the Settle in Estonia adaptation program website and register for the appropriate course.

The "Settle in Estonia" adaptation program. Source: Integration Foundation

