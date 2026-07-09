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Estonian government approves extending temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees

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Ukrainian refugee registration center in Tallinn.
Ukrainian refugee registration center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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The government on Thursday approved Estonia's position on a draft implementing decision of the Council of the European Union that would extend temporary protection for Ukrainian war refugees through 2028.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said Estonia continues to support Ukraine and its people who have fallen victim to Russia's aggression, as well as the European Union's unified approach to assisting them.

"Many Ukrainian war refugees are unable to return home because Russia has occupied part of their country and continues to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. Extending temporary protection gives people who have fled the war the certainty that they can safely organize their lives until it is once again possible to return to Ukraine without fearing the dangers of war," Taro said.

Under the European Commission's proposal, temporary protection would be extended through March 4, 2028. The proposal also includes a change affecting future applicants for temporary protection. Under the proposal, Ukrainian citizens who are not legally permitted to leave Ukraine because of military service obligations would no longer be eligible for temporary protection.

The change would not affect people who have already been granted temporary protection in the European Union whose protection would continue under the current terms. Temporary protection gives people who have fled Ukraine the right to live in the European Union, work, study and access necessary social and healthcare services.

Taro added that Estonia considers it important for temporary protection to continue to be applied uniformly across the European Union. At the same time, he acknowledged that member states must also prepare for a coordinated end to the temporary protection system by developing solutions that would allow war refugees, where necessary, to transition to other legal grounds for residence or return to Ukraine when conditions permit.

"But we can only have a more serious discussion about that once the war in Ukraine has ended. Unfortunately, as we all know, it is currently impossible to predict when that might happen," Taro said.

At present, approximately 4.4 million people who fled Ukraine are receiving temporary protection in the European Union.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

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