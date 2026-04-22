X!

Study: Mental health key factor in Ukrainian refugees' well-being

News
Ukrainian refugee registration center in Tallinn.
Ukrainian refugee registration center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A new study finds Ukrainian refugees in Estonia report similar physical health to locals but worse overall well-being, driven by higher rates of mental health challenges.

The study, involving researchers from the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), compared data from more than 1,200 refugees with a comparable group of Estonian residents aged 16 to 64.

While refugees often rated their physical functioning as equal to or even better than locals, they reported higher levels of anxiety, depression and pain.

More than 60 percent said they experienced mental health issues, compared with about 55 percent of Estonians.

"The impact of war extends into people's health even after reaching a safer environment," said TAI Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics director Rainer Reile.

This impact, he said, shows up in their mental well-being and daily functioning.

The study used the widely recognized EQ-5D measure, which evaluates mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain and discomfort, and anxiety and depression. On a scale where 1 represents perfect health, Estonia's general population averaged 0.763, compared with 0.742 among refugees.

Reile said the findings reflect a complex picture. Refugees may benefit from a "healthy migrant effect," meaning those able to relocate often start out in relatively better physical health.

Socioeconomic factors also key

But that advantage may fade over time as stress and economic hardship take hold.

Financial strain stood out as a key gap: about two-thirds of refugees lived on less than €900 per person per month, far more than among Estonians.

"A significant share of the difference in quality of life is linked to socioeconomic factors and mental health," Reile said, stressing that support must go beyond healthcare to include stability and a sense of security.

Ukrainian refugees in Estonia have access to healthcare, social services and mental health support, but the study points to a need for more targeted solutions.

Under temporary protection, they are eligible for a range of support, including family benefits, food aid, mental health services and counseling, while organizations such as the Estonian Refugee Council help them navigate services.

The study's authors say outcomes should be tracked over time to see what actually helps narrow the gap.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Sandra Saar, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:58

Photos: President Alar Karis on a visit to Greece

12:25

Tallinn plans to demolish historic Pollinator Highway electricity pylons

11:53

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

11:35

Criminal investigation opened into Narva Orthodox High School

11:18

Minister: Estonia looking at larger missile procurement to compensate for US delays

10:55

Tallinn Airport CEO: Estonia has too many airports

10:53

Martin Rump second on GT3 Nürburgring debut, ahead of Max Verstappen

10:21

Door to door campaign to raise money for orphanage nets €100,000 in a single day

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

09:57

Official: Estonia taking a stake in airBaltic still not on the table

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.04

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

21.04

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

21.04

US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

21.04

Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

20.04

Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

19.04

Baltics block Slovakia's Fico from using airspace to get to Russia for May 9

07:30

Russian authorities remove monument to Estonian victims of Soviet deportations Updated

21.04

Estonian experts: US arms halt forces turn to other manufacturers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo