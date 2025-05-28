Estonian Refugee Council helpline offers mental health support to Ukrainians

In cooperation with the Ukrainian National Psychological Association, the Estonian Refugee Council has relaunched its helpline to provide mental health support for Ukrainians living in Ukraine or displaced across Europe due to the war.

Psychosocial support is a crucial part of comprehensive crisis response – it helps individuals cope with traumatic experiences, maintain functionality, and recover from crisis.

"Ukrainians have lived in constant uncertainty for over three years now. This impacts not only physical wellbeing but also mental health. Alongside material humanitarian aid, it is vital to ensure access to reliable and culturally appropriate psychosocial support. Mental health care helps people recover from crises more quickly and begin rebuilding their lives," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

The helpline is staffed by qualified psychologists and psychiatrists with relevant education and experience, as well as additional training in crisis response. It is free of charge, guarantees confidentiality, and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Estonia, the helpline number for mental health support is (+372) 8000 044 624. It is also possible to make a call online. Further information and helpline numbers in other countries can be found (in Ukrainian) here.

In more complex cases, the helpline can refer people to Estonian Refugee Council case managers, who help individuals find further support – for example, covering the cost of specialized services if their financial situation does not allow it.

With funding from the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV). The helpline is now available in a total of 21 European countries.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!