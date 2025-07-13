Estonia launches digital services initiative to support Ukrainian war veterans

Estonia has launched a new initiative to enhance municipal digital services for demobilized Ukrainian veterans. The intitiative focuses on developing accessible, veteran-oriented digital services that reduce bureaucracy and improve access to public support.

The "Development of Digital Municipal Services for Demobilized Veterans in Ukraine" project is being implemented by the Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA) with funding from the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV).

According to an ESTDEV press release, as a result of the initiative, three key public services in the Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will be digitalized, regional information systems integrated with the Ukrainian State Register of Veterans, relevant legislative recommendations developed, and local officials equipped with the necessary training to deliver improved digital services to veterans.

At the official launch event, stakeholders from both Ukraine and Estonia highlighted the urgent need for streamlined public services tailored to the needs of returning veterans amid ongoing war-related challenges.

"Estonia has become a key and reliable partner of Zhytomyr Oblast within the framework of the strategic recovery project initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," said Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration.

"Today we launch a new joint effort, which is focused on making access to services for our veterans as convenient as possible. This cooperation is a vivid example of how international support translates into tangible benefits for Ukrainian society."

Ukraine's defenders returning to civilian life face unique challenges from health and psychological recovery to employment and reintegration into society. Ensuring they can access municipal and social services quickly, efficiently, and with dignity is key to national resilience and social stability. Digital solutions can dramatically reduce barriers, allowing veterans to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities without bureaucratic burdens.

"Digitalization of regional services is essential for driving national progress," said Andres Ääremaa, program manager for Cybersecurity and E-governance at Digital ESTDEV. "Providing digital services to veterans is not only a technical improvement, but also a way to ensure justice and show respect for those who have defended Ukraine."

The Vinnytsia region, which pioneered Ukraine's first Department of Veterans' Policy, is also a major beneficiary of the project.

"Services for veterans and their families must be easy to access. Digital solutions are the most effective way to achieve this," said Andrii Kavunets, deputy head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration.

The Estonian-led project builds on earlier success in Zhytomyr, where a 2024 digital transformation initiative improved service capacity through digital skills training and the rollout of a video consultation service for residents, implemented by the e-Governance Academy

"Now more than ever, we must make life easier for those returning from the frontlines," said Hannes Astok, executive director of the e-Governance Academy. "The introduction of digital services will make municipal services simpler and more transparent, allowing veterans to resolve issues quickly and without unnecessary bureaucracy".

Estonia continues to play a strategic role in Ukraine's recovery and decentralized digital development. This latest project is part of a broader effort to scale digital access, improve governance, and deliver social justice through technology.

