Over 1 million Taiwanese medical masks sent to Ukraine via Estonia

Masks.
Masks. Source: Ellina Katšan
Joint cooperation by Estonia and Taiwan has seen more than one million medical masks delivered to hospitals in Ukraine

The medical supplies were handed over by Kristo Enn Vaga last week, a member of the Estonian Parliament and Chairman of the Estonia-Taiwan Friendship Group.

The donated masks arrived in Estonia following a donation ceremony in Taipei in February this year, where Vaga attended as part of an official visit.

They were donated by Taiwanese companies Motex Healthcare and Taiwan Comfort Champ.

Last week, the shipment reached Ukraine, where Vaga handed the masks over to the Special Medical Supply Base of the Zhytomyr Regional Council. From there, they will be distributed to local hospitals.

Estonia is focusing its redevelopment and reconstruction efforts on Zhytomyr, which is located in the north of the country.

"All assistance to Ukraine is vital. Medical protective equipment like masks is essential for hospitals and frontline units operating under enormous strain. I'm proud Estonia can serve as a bridge for Taiwan's solidarity. Democracies stand together and will win together," Vaga said.

Zhytomyr Regional Governor Vitalii Bunechko said Estonia has been a "critically important" partner for the region.

"These medical masks will help save lives in our hospitals. We are deeply grateful to Kristo Enn Vaga and the people of Taiwan for their support," he said

As a token of gratitude for his support to Ukraine, Bunechko presented Vaga with the highest regional decoration of Zhytomyr. The handover ceremony was also attended by Arsenii Pushkarenko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Chairman of the Ukraine-Estonia Friendship Group.

Estonia and Taiwan have previously worked together to provide aid to Ukraine.

Last year, the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Taipei Mission in Latvia signed a €1.1 million partnership agreement to build a family shelter and bomb shelter in the Zhytomyr region, also covering procurement and project management costs.

Editor: Helen Wright

