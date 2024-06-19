Taiwan funding Estonian-built foster house in Ukraine

News
Estonia and the Olena Zelenska Foundation opened a new family-style group home in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Saturday. June 1, 2024.
Estonia and the Olena Zelenska Foundation opened a new family-style group home in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on Saturday. June 1, 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

The Taipei Mission in Latvia will finance the construction of an Estonian-built home for displaced families in Ukraine with €1.1 million.

Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia Representative Andrew H.C. Lee and the Estonian Center for International Development's (ESTDEV) Executive Director Klen Jäärats signed the partnership agreement on Wednesday (June 19) in a ceremony hosted by the Riigkogu's Estonian-Taiwan Support Group.

The 1.1 million covers construction costs for one fully-furnished, seven-bed, four-bath, 212-square-metre house with a concrete bomb shelter and the costs associated with organizing public tenders and project management. The house is expected to be ready by the end of 2025. 

"Taiwan is pleased to form a partnership with Estonia and is fully committed to continue working with Estonia and other democratic partners to participate in more cooperative projects to deliver practical support critically needed by the Ukrainian people in the future," said Lee.

Kristo Enn Vaga, Andrew H.C. Lee and Klen Jäärats with the cooperation agreement. Source: ESTDEV

Jäärats said Estonia was "grateful" to the Taipei Mission in Latvia and is willing to share its experience with international donors and partners.

In addition to project management, ESTDEV will bring the family to Estonia and provide the parents with training on trauma-informed foster care while the children attend a summer camp designed to provide respite from wartime conditions in Ukraine.

Kristo Enn Vaga, chairman of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group, was pleased with the cooperation. "Together, we are standing for democracy and showing authoritarian regimes that like-minded allies will stick together and prevail," he said.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine's reconstruction by cooperating with several EU countries, including Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Lithuania.

Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts on Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast and has already built a new bridge, kindergarten and group house.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Paide Linnameeskond to face Welsh side Bala Town in Conference League

17:55

Gallery: Explore Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger Valley

17:31

Taiwan funding Estonian-built foster house in Ukraine

17:26

Forecast: Rain expected around Midsummer Eve

17:11

Gallery: President bestows higher military ranks on five senior officers

16:26

ERR in the USA: Yale University plans to expand Baltic Studies program

15:55

Riigikogu passes supplementary budget

15:50

Gallery: Rowing trip highlights Sooma's dugout boat culture

15:20

Estonian Film Archive digitizing project reaches halfway point

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

08:15

Tallinn city center roadworks hit nearby companies

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo