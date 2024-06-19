Taiwan funding Estonian-built foster house in Ukraine

The Taipei Mission in Latvia will finance the construction of an Estonian-built home for displaced families in Ukraine with €1.1 million.

Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia Representative Andrew H.C. Lee and the Estonian Center for International Development's (ESTDEV) Executive Director Klen Jäärats signed the partnership agreement on Wednesday (June 19) in a ceremony hosted by the Riigkogu's Estonian-Taiwan Support Group.

The 1.1 million covers construction costs for one fully-furnished, seven-bed, four-bath, 212-square-metre house with a concrete bomb shelter and the costs associated with organizing public tenders and project management. The house is expected to be ready by the end of 2025.

"Taiwan is pleased to form a partnership with Estonia and is fully committed to continue working with Estonia and other democratic partners to participate in more cooperative projects to deliver practical support critically needed by the Ukrainian people in the future," said Lee.

Kristo Enn Vaga, Andrew H.C. Lee and Klen Jäärats with the cooperation agreement. Source: ESTDEV

Jäärats said Estonia was "grateful" to the Taipei Mission in Latvia and is willing to share its experience with international donors and partners.

In addition to project management, ESTDEV will bring the family to Estonia and provide the parents with training on trauma-informed foster care while the children attend a summer camp designed to provide respite from wartime conditions in Ukraine.

Kristo Enn Vaga, chairman of the Estonia-Taiwan Support Group, was pleased with the cooperation. "Together, we are standing for democracy and showing authoritarian regimes that like-minded allies will stick together and prevail," he said.

Taiwan has supported Ukraine's reconstruction by cooperating with several EU countries, including Czechia, Poland, Slovakia, and Lithuania.

Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts on Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast and has already built a new bridge, kindergarten and group house.

