Estonian-built kindergarten opens in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

News
The Estonian-built kindergarten opened in Ovruch, Ukraine on June 2, 2023.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

An Estonian-built and funded kindergarten opened in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region on Friday and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) attended the official opening ceremony.

The children's center in Ovruch is Estonia's first reconstruction project in Ukraine and was completed last month.

"I was moved from the bottom of my heart to open the new kindergarten in Zhytomyr," the minister wrote on social media. "Ukrainan children are our priority and we have to offer them a safe future."

President Alar Karis, who is also visiting Ukraine this week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, said he was proud of the project.

"This is testimony to that reconstruction can & should happen already now," he said.

The building of the kindergarten was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, implemented by the Estonian International Development Cooperation Center (ESTDEV), and designed and built by Estonian companies. €2.7 million was allocated for the first stage.

Former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) laid the cornerstone earlier this year.

Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts on the Zhytomyr region and has several other projects in development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:01

Tallinn plans to extend free public transport to foreign diplomats

19:23

Gallery: Temporary park opens in Tallinn's Old Town

19:21

Estonian-built kindergarten opens in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

18:00

Estlink-2 to undergo maintenance for 2 weeks

17:30

Almost 11,000 fans turn out to see UEFA Women's U-17 Euros in Estonia

16:53

Exhibition '100 years: Litas, lats, and kroon' on display in Tallinn

16:20

Argo Luude to continue in Tallinn City Council role

15:42

Viljandi Bolt e-scooter stalemate ends

15:38

Grosberg: Russia likely to launch new wave of mobilization in near future

15:22

Prime minister: Democratic Europe clearly stands with Moldova

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

01.06

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

01.06

Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

01.06

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

14:48

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: