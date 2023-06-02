Estonian-built kindergarten opens in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

An Estonian-built and funded kindergarten opened in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region on Friday and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) attended the official opening ceremony.

The children's center in Ovruch is Estonia's first reconstruction project in Ukraine and was completed last month.

"I was moved from the bottom of my heart to open the new kindergarten in Zhytomyr," the minister wrote on social media. "Ukrainan children are our priority and we have to offer them a safe future."

I was moved from the bottom of my ❤️ to open the new kindergarten in #Zhytomyr, the first ever finished reconstruction building in #Ukraine funded by @MFAestonia.



Ukrainan children are our priority and we have to offer them a safe future. #RebuildUkraine pic.twitter.com/Q6Z3wNFrCW — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) June 2, 2023

President Alar Karis, who is also visiting Ukraine this week and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, said he was proud of the project.

"This is testimony to that reconstruction can & should happen already now," he said.

The building of the kindergarten was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, implemented by the Estonian International Development Cooperation Center (ESTDEV), and designed and built by Estonian companies. €2.7 million was allocated for the first stage.

Former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) laid the cornerstone earlier this year.

Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts on the Zhytomyr region and has several other projects in development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!