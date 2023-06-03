Estonian foreign minister to Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine belongs in NATO

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, June 2, 2023.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, June 2, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Estonian fully supports Ukraine's journey not only to joining NATO but also the European Union, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says. Ukraine belongs to both organizations, he adds.

The minister made his remarks while on an official visit to Ukraine, saying: "Estonia's goal is to provide Ukraine with a clear roadmap for joining NATO at the Vilnius Summit and to reaffirm the alliance's open-door policy."

Tsahkna added that there can be no gray zones in Europe, and that the only real security guarantee is NATO membership itself. "Being Russia's neighbour and waiting for NATO membership is the most dangerous situation to be in," Tsahkna stressed, via a ministry press release.

Tsahkna met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, assuring him that Estonia will continue to fully support Ukraine in the ongoing fight against Russian aggression, and in its post-war reconstruction.

"The opening of Zhytomyr kindergarten today was the first step in the beginning of the reconstruction of Ukraine and I hope that other countries will follow Estonia's example," he went on.

Tsahkna stated that Estonia has so far provided Ukraine with political, economical and military support, and the necessary humanitarian aid, and started to rebuild what has already been damaged in the war, with a particular emphasis on civilian objects and infrastructure.

The foreign ministers also discussed the creation of an international special tribunal for crimes of aggression which would prosecute the Russian leadership for its war crimes in Ukraine.

The importance of sanctions and the implementation of new rounds were also touched upon at Friday's meeting, the ministry says.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

