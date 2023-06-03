US Secretary of State Blinken: Russia's war on Ukraine 'strategic failure'

News
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki, Friday, June 2, 2023.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki, Friday, June 2, 2023. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Vladimir Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine has been a failure on a strategic level, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

Blinken made his remarks while on an official visit to NATO's newest member, Finland, two months after membership was officially ratified, and anticipating the July NATO summit to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Public broadcaster Yle reports that Blinken ended his five-day trip to Sweden, Norway and Finland on Friday, giving a speech at at Helsinki City Hall where he hit out at Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said: "Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure," Blinken said, adding that the US was working with Ukraine and other countries to find a peaceful way to bring the war to an end," Yle reports on its English-language page.

Blinken, who has Ukrainian-Jewish roots, continued that: "We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace," Blinken went on, before an audience of politicians and diplomats, including Estonia's ambassador to Finland, Sven Sakkov, and Portugal's ambassador to Finland and to Estonia, Francisco Vaz Patto.

Yle reported that Blinken said that Finland's leadership and partnership "has helped to achieve historic results for Finland, for Europe, for the relationship between us and in many ways for the world, so I couldn't be more grateful," adding that: "I want to stress our joint determination to also have Sweden as our NATO ally before the Vilnius [NATO] summit.

"Russia's illegal war of aggression in Ukraine has continued for over a year now and shaken the very foundations of the European and global security order.," the secretary of state went on, wrapping up his

Blinken ended his speech with a reference to "sisu", a famous Finnish term, which carries roughly the same meaning in Estonian too and equating to "grit" or determination, to the regulation rapturous ovation.

Secretary of State Blinken met with Finnish foreign affairs minister Pekka Haavisto while in Helsinki (pictured). The latter praised US-Finnish bilateral relations, but also pointed out that Sweden is still waiting to become a NATO member stage.

Haavisto also noted that Finland would continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and for the preservation of the rules-based order and sovereignty of all countries.

The U.S Secretary of State also met with outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin while in the Finnish capital, Yle reports.

Secretary of State Blinken last visited Estonia in an official capacity in March 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:06

Court throws out Nursipalu training area expansion appeal

11:39

US Secretary of State Blinken: Russia's war on Ukraine 'strategic failure'

10:56

British Army helicopters in maritime target exercise off Estonian coast

10:11

Political scientist: Eesti 200 must learn from its mistakes

09:43

Ott Tänak rises one place to seventh after Rally Sardinia day two

09:26

Pikk Hermann tower open to public to mark National Flag Day

02.06

Tallinn plans to extend free public transport to foreign diplomats

02.06

Gallery: Temporary park opens in Tallinn's Old Town

02.06

Estonian-built kindergarten opens in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

02.06

Estlink-2 to undergo maintenance for 2 weeks

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

02.06

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

02.06

Gallery: Temporary park opens in Tallinn's Old Town

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

02.06

Grosberg: Russia likely to launch new wave of mobilization in near future

01.06

Quadruplets born in Estonia on Children's Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: