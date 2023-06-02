Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

Omniva is set to issue a new postage stamp on Friday to commemorate Finland's accession to NATO.

Finland became the 31st member state of NATO on April 4 this year, when Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto handed over the country's application for membership to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

"Finland's accession to NATO is a historic event and the stamp is our symbolic sign of support for the Finnish people to mark this very important moment," said Omniva chief Mart Mägi. "The stamp will be distributed by our correspondents around the world and philatelists will preserve the record of this extraordinary event in their collections for future generations."

"Estonia and Finland have long been connected economically, culturally and through people-to-people relations. Now that we are both in NATO, the security of our two countries is also connected. In other words, the destinies of Estonia and Finland are now intertwined," said Estonia's Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov.

The stamp will be officially presented at the Finnish Embassy in Tallinn at 3 p.m. on Friday June 2 by Mart Mägi and Jaan Saar, the artist whose design it contains.

The stamp has a print run of 25,000 and costs €2.60, making it suitable for sending letters and cards internationally.

